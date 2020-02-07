Benchmark : Diversified Communications acquires Aquaculture UK trade show

7 February 2020

International event and publishing business, Diversified Communications, has acquired Aquaculture UK from 5m Publishing.

Aquaculture UK has grown rapidly in recent years and has become established as the must-attend event for the sector. The three-day show complements Diversified Communications' portfolio of international events in the sector.

To ensure continuity for exhibitors and visitors, the 5M team will remain involved and work with Diversified UK through the 2020 edition of Aquaculture UK, taking place on the 19-21 May at the Macdonald Resort, in Aviemore, Scotland (www.aquacultureuk.com).

Contact:

Rachel Aninakwah, Communications Manager

Rachel.aninakwah@bmkholdings.com

+44 (0) 203 696 0630

Share

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn