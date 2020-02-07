Log in
BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC

BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC

(BMK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/07 11:35:16 am
45 GBp   -1.10%
02:58pBENCHMARK : Diversified Communications acquires Aquaculture UK trade show
PU
01/30BENCHMARK : Timetable for Placing and Open Offer
PU
01/30BENCHMARK : Placing and Open Offer
PU
Benchmark : Diversified Communications acquires Aquaculture UK trade show

02/07/2020 | 02:58pm EST

7 February 2020

Diversified Communications acquires Aquaculture UK trade show

International event and publishing business, Diversified Communications, has acquired Aquaculture UK from 5m Publishing.

Aquaculture UK has grown rapidly in recent years and has become established as the must-attend event for the sector. The three-day show complements Diversified Communications' portfolio of international events in the sector.

To ensure continuity for exhibitors and visitors, the 5M team will remain involved and work with Diversified UK through the 2020 edition of Aquaculture UK, taking place on the 19-21 May at the Macdonald Resort, in Aviemore, Scotland (www.aquacultureuk.com).

Contact:

Rachel Aninakwah, Communications Manager

Rachel.aninakwah@bmkholdings.com

+44 (0) 203 696 0630

Disclaimer

Benchmark Holdings plc published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 19:57:00 UTC
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
