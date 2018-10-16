Log in
BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC (BMK)
Benchmark : New salmon HealthPortal aims to drive well-informed action

10/16/2018 | 09:13am CEST

Lene-Catrin Ervik, Director of Fish Health at Åkerblå, a Norwegian Fish Health provider, explains why they joined this initiative:

'Several of our big customers who produce salmon across multiple regions of Norway had expressed a strong need for collecting all their health data in one standardised way, storing it in one safe place, independent of one particular health provider. From my experience as a fish health professional I know that creating a tool for the whole sector will be a gamechanger in the management of fish health at an industry level'.

The iWise Health Portal is a cloud-based system that will improve efficiency in regular fish health work through automatically generated templates, tables and figures. It arrives already connected with established suppliers and plug-ins including FishTalk, Mercatus and The Aquaculture Register. Furthermore, Health Portal simplifies registration of data, report and journal generation required by food safety authorities and standards like Global G.A.P, and ASC. All information is stored on a secure database, users retain full ownership of their data and control over who they share information with.

Per Anton Sæther, Fish Health Director at MarinHelse, also a partner in the project explains.

'The HealthPortal is an important tool to safeguard the quality and efficiency of the work we do. Together we have worked hard to develop a dynamic fish health journal that also lets us disseminate health developments in an easy and clear way',

The system is now available for use by production companies and health providers in Norway.

For more information please visit http://iwise.systems/

Disclaimer

Benchmark Holdings plc published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 07:12:07 UTC
