Benchmark : Posting of Annual Report & Accounts &Notice of AGM

Posting of Annual Report & Accounts &Notice of AGM
Released 07:00 11-Feb-2020
RNS Number : 5470C
Benchmark Holdings PLC
11 February 2020
11 February 2020
Benchmark Holdings plc
('Benchmark' or 'the Company')
Posting of Annual Report &Accounts andNotice of AGM
Benchmark (AIM: BMK), the aquaculture health, nutrition and genetics business, announces that further to the posting ofits Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2019 on 30 January 2020the notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') and related form of proxy have been posted to shareholders today.
The AGM will be held on 12 March 2020 at 12:00pm at Travers Smith LLP, 10 Snow Hill, London EC1A 2AL.
Enquiries:
Benchmark Holdings plc
Tel: 020 7920 3150
Ivonne Cantu, Investor Relations Director
Rachel Aninakwah, Communications
Numis (Broker and NOMAD)
Tel: 020 7260 1000
James Black / Freddie Barnfield / Duncan Monteith
MHP
Katie Hunt / Reg Hoare /Alistair de Kare-Silver
Tel: 0203128 8742
benchmark@mhpc.com
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NOAGPUAAPUPUGMU
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
Benchmark Holdings plc published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 07:07:03 UTC