BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC

(BMK)
Benchmark : Posting of Annual Report & Accounts &Notice of AGM

02/11/2020 | 02:08am EST
Regulatory Story
Posting of Annual Report & Accounts &Notice of AGM
Released 07:00 11-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5470C
Benchmark Holdings PLC
11 February 2020

Benchmark Holdings plc

('Benchmark' or 'the Company')

Posting of Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of AGM

Benchmark (AIM: BMK), the aquaculture health, nutrition and genetics business, announces that further to the posting of its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2019 on 30 January 2020 the notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') and related form of proxy have been posted to shareholders today.

The AGM will be held on 12 March 2020 at 12:00pm at Travers Smith LLP, 10 Snow Hill, London EC1A 2AL.

Enquiries:

Benchmark Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7920 3150

Ivonne Cantu, Investor Relations Director


Rachel Aninakwah, Communications




Numis (Broker and NOMAD)

Tel: 020 7260 1000

James Black / Freddie Barnfield / Duncan Monteith




MHP


Katie Hunt / Reg Hoare /Alistair de Kare-Silver

Tel: 0203128 8742

benchmark@mhpc.com




Disclaimer

Benchmark Holdings plc published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 07:07:03 UTC
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group