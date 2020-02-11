Benchmark : Posting of Annual Report & Accounts &Notice of AGM

11 February 2020

Benchmark Holdings plc

('Benchmark' or 'the Company')

Posting of Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of AGM

Benchmark (AIM: BMK), the aquaculture health, nutrition and genetics business, announces that further to the posting of its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2019 on 30 January 2020 the notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') and related form of proxy have been posted to shareholders today.

The AGM will be held on 12 March 2020 at 12:00pm at Travers Smith LLP, 10 Snow Hill, London EC1A 2AL.

Enquiries: