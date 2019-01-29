Benchmark : Posting of Annual Report & Notice of AGM

29 January 2019

BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC

('Benchmark' or the 'Company')

Posting of Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of AGM

Benchmark (AIM: BMK), the aquaculture health, nutrition and genetics business, announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2018 and the notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') and related form of proxy have been posted to shareholders.

The AGM will be held on 14 March 2019 at 12:00pm at Travers Smith LLP, 10 Snow Hill, London, EC1A 2AL.

An electronic copy of the Annual Report and Accounts is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.benchmarkplc.com/investors/

Enquiries

For further information, please contact:

Benchmark Holdings plc Tel: 020 3915 1236

Malcolm Pye, CEO

Ivonne Cantu, Investor Relations Director

Numis Tel: 020 7260 1000

Michael Meade / Freddie Barnfield (NOMAD)

James Black (Corporate Broking)

MHP Tel: 020 3128 8742

Katie Hunt / Reg Hoare /Alistair de Kare-Silver benchmark@mphc.com

Notes to Editors:

Benchmark's mission is to drive sustainability in food production. We are a leading provider of aquaculture solutions in genetics, health and specialist nutrition. Our focus is on developing innovative products that help fish and shrimp producers improve their sustainability and profitability by improving yield, quality, health and welfare. Our main products are salmon eggs with superior genetic traits, specialist nutrition products for shrimp and fish, and health treatments including a sea lice treatment for salmon. We serve all the major aquaculture markets around the world and have leading market positions. Benchmark operates in 27 countries, employs 1,066 people and reported revenues of £151.5m in FY 2018.

For further information on Benchmark please visit www.benchmarkplc.com