Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Benchmark Holdings PLC    BMK   GB00BGHPT808

BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC (BMK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/29 11:15:47 am
58.38 GBp   -0.21%
11:09aBENCHMARK : Posting of Annual Report & Notice of AGM
PU
01/28BENCHMARK : Director share options
PU
01/24BENCHMARK : Full Year Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Benchmark : Posting of Annual Report & Notice of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 11:09am EST

29 January 2019

BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC
('Benchmark' or the 'Company')

Posting of Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of AGM

Benchmark (AIM: BMK), the aquaculture health, nutrition and genetics business, announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2018 and the notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') and related form of proxy have been posted to shareholders.

The AGM will be held on 14 March 2019 at 12:00pm at Travers Smith LLP, 10 Snow Hill, London, EC1A 2AL.

An electronic copy of the Annual Report and Accounts is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.benchmarkplc.com/investors/

Enquiries

For further information, please contact:

Benchmark Holdings plc Tel: 020 3915 1236

Malcolm Pye, CEO

Ivonne Cantu, Investor Relations Director

Numis Tel: 020 7260 1000

Michael Meade / Freddie Barnfield (NOMAD)

James Black (Corporate Broking)

MHP Tel:0203128 8742

Katie Hunt / Reg Hoare /Alistair de Kare-Silver benchmark@mphc.com

Notes to Editors:

Benchmark's mission is to drive sustainability in food production. We are a leading provider of aquaculture solutions in genetics, health and specialist nutrition. Our focus is on developing innovative products that help fish and shrimp producers improve their sustainability and profitability by improving yield, quality, health and welfare. Our main products are salmon eggs with superior genetic traits, specialist nutrition products for shrimp and fish, and health treatments including a sea lice treatment for salmon. We serve all the major aquaculture markets around the world and have leading market positions. Benchmark operates in 27 countries, employs 1,066 people and reported revenues of £151.5m in FY 2018.

For further information on Benchmark please visit www.benchmarkplc.com

Disclaimer

Benchmark Holdings plc published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 16:08:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC
11:09aBENCHMARK : Posting of Annual Report & Notice of AGM
PU
01/28BENCHMARK : Director share options
PU
01/24BENCHMARK : Full Year Results
PU
01/14BENCHMARK : Notice of Results
PU
2018BENCHMARK : Sea Lice and SRS research shortlisted for the Newton Prize
PU
2018BENCHMARK : Trading Update and Notice of Results
PU
2018BENCHMARK : New salmon HealthPortal aims to drive well-informed action
PU
2018BENCHMARK : Fish Vet Group to lead research project on gill disease in Norway
PU
2018BENCHMARK : Commencement of salmon egg production in Salten, Norway
PU
2018BENCHMARK : Landmark Artemia export deal
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 171 M
EBIT 2019 2,43 M
Net income 2019 -8,50 M
Debt 2019 57,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 344,12
EV / Sales 2019 2,25x
EV / Sales 2020 1,94x
Capitalization 326 M
Chart BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Benchmark Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,85  GBP
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Malcolm David Foster Pye Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lutz George Non-Executive Chairman
Mark James Plampin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alex Raeber Chief Scientific Officer & Executive Director
Susan Jane Searle Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC1.74%429
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%22 018
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC-2.94%10 460
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%9 990
CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%9 663
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%7 438
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.