MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Benchmark Holdings plc    BMK   GB00BGHPT808

BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC

(BMK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Benchmark : Sale of Improve International – A significant step in strategic exit of non-core activities

07/01/2020 | 07:29am EDT

23 June 2020

Sale of Improve International - A significant step in strategic exit of non-core activities

Benchmark is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of Improve International Limited and its subsidiaries ('Improve'), a global provider of Continuing Professional Development training for veterinary professionals, to RJD Partners and Heber Alves, David Babington, and Rui Lobão (the 'Improve Directors') (the 'Disposal').

Under the terms of the Disposal the Company will receive a total cash consideration of up to £12.75m, comprising a £9.5m initial payment on completion and deferred consideration of up to £3.25m, payable in three instalments between completion and September 2022, contingent on certain performance conditions being met.

The Disposal is an important step in Benchmark's strategy to exit non-core areas to focus on its key disciplines in the global aquaculture markets, and is part of the Company's programme of disposals which, as stated in our interims results announcement of 29th May, is expected to generate £27m-£30m in total. The proceeds from the Disposal further strengthen the Group's financial position and liquidity.

Improve is held as a discontinued operation in Benchmark's 2019 audited accounts and 2020 unaudited interim accounts and generated revenues and adjusted EBITDA of £10.1m and £1.7m respectively in the twelve months ended 31 March 2020.

The Improve Directors, who are also employees of Improve, will participate in the acquisition of Improve and have a resulting interest in up to 30% of the share capital in Improve. As such, the Disposal constitutes a related party transaction under the AIM Rules. The Directors of the Company consider, having consulted with Numis, acting in its capacity as the Company's Nominated Adviser, that the terms of the Disposal are fair and reasonable insofar as the Company's shareholders are concerned.

Trond Williksen, CEO, commented:

'The disposal of Improve marks a significant milestone in our programme of disposals and restructuring, which remains a key priority as we seek to re-focus the business on our core aquaculture disciplines and transition from R&D investment into profitability.'

Disclaimer

Benchmark Holdings plc published this content on 23 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2020 11:28:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 111 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2020 -35,7 M -44,3 M -44,3 M
Net Debt 2020 65,7 M 81,5 M 81,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,77x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 254 M 314 M 315 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 834
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Benchmark Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 52,33 GBX
Last Close Price 38,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 78,9%
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Trond Ivar Williksen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Lutz George Non-Executive Chairman
Septima Maguire Chief Financial Officer
Alex Raeber Chief Scientific Officer & Executive Director
Susan Jane Searle Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC-13.64%314
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.59%370 503
ROCHE HOLDING AG4.57%294 833
MERCK & CO., INC.-14.98%195 189
NOVARTIS AG-10.32%191 738
PFIZER, INC.-16.54%181 643
