Benchmark : Setting a new Benchmark in salmon egg production

The new production unit, dubbed 'the world's best facility of its kind', opened its doors to national dignitaries, local families and international delegates from many parts of the world.

Addressing the 250 attendees, Malcolm Pye, CEO of Benchmark, said: 'This project is something that is very special and important. We are putting together something that is vital for the future. This is at the forefront of the salmon industry's development.'

Once at capacity the facility will be able to produce at least 150 million salmon eggs a year. But Pye stressed that quality, not just quantity, would be the defining feature of the facility's production - quality guaranteed by both the equipment and the team that the company has assembled.

'Disease is one of the critical elements in every kind of aquaculture and here we have a facility that gives us the ultimate in biosecurity and production capability for the very first critical stage of producing eggs that are going to grow, thrive and produce the quality product that we all believe in so much,' he observed.