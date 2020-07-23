Log in
Benchmark : UK-backed firm buys vaccine facility from Benchmark Holdings

07/23/2020 | 06:43am EDT
A firm backed by the UK government has purchased a vaccine manufacturing facility from healthcare company Benchmark Holdings as the country ramps up efforts to produce potential coronavirus vaccines.

The London-listed company said on Thursday that Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult has bought its vaccine manufacturing facility at Braintree, UK for 16 million pounds in cash.

"This new ... centre, alongside crucial investment in skills, will support our efforts to rapidly produce millions of doses of a coronavirus vaccine while ensuring the UK can respond quickly to potential future pandemics," UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma said in a separate statement.

The deal is part of the UK government's 100-million-pound investment plan to boost its capacity to rapidly produce COVID-19 vaccines when they are available.

CGT Catapult is supported by Innovate UK.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

