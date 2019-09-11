Benchmark : Update on commercial licensing deals

11 September 2019

Benchmark Holdings plc

('Benchmark' or the 'Company')

Update on commercial licensing deals for non-core animal vaccines

Further to the Q3 Trading Update issued on 12 August 2019, the Company provides an update on the timing of the commercial licensing deals for its non-core animal vaccines.

Due to delays in discussions with third parties, a commercial licensing agreement is now not expected to be completed by the end of the Group's financial year ending 30 September 2019. A further announcement will be made in due course.

The Company is accelerating its programme of disposals and structural efficiencies and will provide an update on progress at its Q4 Trading Update in November.

