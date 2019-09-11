Benchmark : Update on commercial licensing deals

Log in
09/11/2019 | 03:02am EDT
RNS Number : 8916L
Benchmark Holdings PLC
11 September 2019

11 September 2019

Benchmark Holdings plc

('Benchmark' or the 'Company')

Update on commercial licensing deals for non-core animal vaccines

Further to the Q3 Trading Update issued on 12 August 2019, the Company provides an update on the timing of the commercial licensing deals for its non-core animal vaccines.

Due to delays in discussions with third parties, a commercial licensing agreement is now not expected to be completed by the end of the Group's financial year ending 30 September 2019. A further announcement will be made in due course.

The Company is accelerating its programme of disposals and structural efficiencies and will provide an update on progress at its Q4 Trading Update in November.

Enquiries

For further information, please contact:

Benchmark Holdings plc

Tel: 020 3915 1236

Peter George, Chairman

Malcolm Pye, CEO

Ivonne Cantu, Investor Relations

Numis (Broker and NOMAD)

Tel: 020 7260 1000

James Black, Freddie Barnfield, Freddie Naylor-Leyland

MHP Communications

Tel: 020 3128 8742

Katie Hunt / Reg Hoare / Alistair de Kare-Silver benchmark@mphc.com

About Benchmark
Benchmark's mission is to enable food producers to improve their sustainability and profitability.

We bring together biology and technology, to develop innovative products which improve yield, quality and animal health and welfare for our customers. We do this by improving the genetic make-up, health and nutrition of their stock - from broodstock and hatchery through to nursery and grow out.

Benchmark has a broad portfolio of products and solutions, including salmon eggs, live feed (artemia), sea lice treatments, training and data management tools. Find out more at www.benchmarkplc.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
UPDBCGDCUSBBGCG

Disclaimer

Benchmark Holdings plc published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 07:01:01 UTC
