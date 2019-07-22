Log in
BENCHMARK METALS INC

(BNCH)
Benchmark Establishes Advisory Board

07/22/2019

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2019) - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQB: CYRTF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") - Benchmark is pleased to announce the appointment of Alastair McIntyre and Jeremy Yaseniuk to the Advisory Board. The Advisory Board was established to enable accretive value to Benchmark by adding valuable skill-sets. The new team members will contribute to Benchmark's growth with successful exploration and development of the Lawyers Gold-Silver Project. Lawyers is located in the Stikine Terrane of northern British Columbia, Canada, and falls within the prolific, mineral endowed 'Golden Horseshoe.'

Alastair McIntyre holds a B.Sc. (Geology) and B.Comm. (Economics) from Dalhousie University with 30 years senior management experience in the resource sector including roles in banking (Bank of Nova Scotia, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Natixis) in Toronto, New York, Sydney and Hong Kong where he was responsible for structuring and executing hundreds of multi-million-dollar deals in multiple currencies, metals, and products for metal producers and consumers globally; in addition, holding roles in private equity and advisory focusing on the capital markets.

Jeremy Yaseniuk is a highly motivated, team orientated management professional with more than 20 years of experience in business financing, restructuring, recapitalizing and assisting public companies. He has aided public companies with going public and facilitated restructuring debt and assisted in raising more than $300 million as a group effort. His previous positions as Broker, CFO, Chief Compliance Officer, Director and Manager of Growth and Development have provided a significant understanding of capital markets.

About Benchmark Metals Inc.

Benchmark is a Canadian mineral exploration company with its common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.


ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Williamson"
John Williamson, Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Jim Greig
Email: jimg@BNCHmetals.com
Telephone: +1 604 260 6977

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46422


© Newsfilecorp 2019
