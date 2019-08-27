Benchmark Extends the Cliff Creek Zone to over 1 Kilometre and Expands Resource Target Area for Further Drilling in 2019

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2019) - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQB: CYRTF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") is pleased to report early drilling success at the southern extent of the Cliff Creek resource area ("Cliff Creek South" or "CCS") along the Lawyers Trend. Eleven (11) holes have intersected significant widths of intense alteration and multiphase veining across a +1 kilometre strike length. The most recently completed hole at the CCS zone exhibits 140 metres core length with alteration and multiphase veining. The Lawyers Project is situated in the Stikine Terrane of northern British Columbia, Canada, and falls within the prolific, mineral endowed 'Golden Horseshoe'.

John Williamson, CEO commented, "With our initial drilling results and reinterpretation of historical work, we have discovered a continuation of mineralization along-strike from the established Cliff Creek resource area. In response, the Cliff Creek South drilling plan has been expanded from three holes to at least nine holes for a total of approximately 2,400 metres with the fifth hole currently underway. Drilling at step-outs of 50 to 100 meters has expanded the CCS zone significantly. With historical and new drilling results showing mineralization right from surface, we are developing a large resource target. CCS mineralization remains open in all directions and offers an excellent opportunity to expand our gold-silver resources with high-grade and bulk-tonnage intercepts."

The alteration and veining at the CCS zone is similar to the Cliff Creek resource area and comprises multiple stages of quartz veining and brecciation with associated potassic alteration and sulphides. The CCS zone now extends the Cliff Creek resource area to the south by over 1 kilometre. Benchmark's new drill-holes connect known mineralization along strike, including multiple historical drill-holes where potential had not been recognized. Continued drilling will follow alteration and veining to the south and at depth. Several additional holes will also test the zone to the north.

The CCS zone has seen sporadic historical drilling (1987, 1990 and 2005) from which selected results include holes with a high-grade intercept of 3.91 AuEq g/t across 37.1 metres core length (DDH90CC99) and a bulk tonnage intercept of 0.56 AuEq g/t across 195.88 metres core length (DDH05CC01) (Table 1 and Figures 1 & 2). Benchmark's newest drill-hole (19CCDD009) was drilled up-dip from those historical holes, intersecting 140 metres of alteration and multiphase veining (Figure 2 and Plate 1). Two other new holes at the CCS zone also intersected 50-75 metres of alteration and multiphase veining. With the success of the Benchmark's drilling in 2019, three additional holes are now in progress at 50 meter step-outs to extend the zone of alteration and veining further south beyond historical drilling. (Figures 1 & 3 and Plate 1).

Table 1 - Selected results from historical drilling at Cliff Creek South:

Hole From - To length (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) AuEq (g/t)* Interval** 90CC99 261.5m to 298.6m 2.35 124.91 3.91 37.1m including 295.2m to 298m 10.71 569.14 17.83 2.8m 05CC01 95.12m to 291m 0.41 11.43 0.56 195.88m

*using an 80 to1 ratio of gold to silver $/oz

** core length





Figure 1: Plan view map showing 2018-2019 drilling (black traces), accessible historical drilling (blue trace) and 2019 proposed drill holes (brown trace), overlain on 2019 ground magnetics.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/47302_0b4caa68946e3855_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Section 10+50S looking northwest, over 1km south from the Cliff Creek resource area, showing significant historical intersections and potential for significant bulk tonnage and high grade intersections in 2019 drilling.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/47302_0b4caa68946e3855_002full.jpg





Figure 3: Section 11+00S looking northwest, over 1km south from the Cliff Creek resource area stepping further south to untested ground, with 2019 drill holes intersecting significant intervals of veining, brecciation and altered rocks.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/47302_0b4caa68946e3855_003full.jpg





Plate 1: Core photos of intense alteration, multi-phase veining and brecciation in 19CCDD009 and 19CCDD010. The dark grey silica veins host abundant fine grained sulphides.

To view an enhanced version of Plate 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/47302_0b4caa68946e3855_004full.jpg

These encouraging results have spurred further evaluation of the central area between the Cliff Creek resource and CCS where the sampling and data for historical drilling in 1987, 1990 and 2005 were incomplete.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne,

P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals Inc.

Benchmark is a Canadian mineral exploration company with its common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

