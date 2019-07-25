Benchmark Granted 5 Year Work Permit for the Lawyers Gold-silver Property

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2019) - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQB: CYRTF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") - Benchmark is pleased to announce the Government of British Columbia has granted a five (5) year Work Permit for exploration and drilling at the Lawyers Gold-Silver Project. The new Work Permit encompasses an expanded scope and scale to explore existing and new targets across the project area. Under the Notice of Work Mines Act, Benchmark is granted a 5-year Work Permit to July 17, 2024 for exploration activities covering all key target areas on the property. The 127km2 Lawyers Project is situated in the Stikine Terrane of northern British Columbia, Canada, and falls within the prolific, mineral endowed 'Golden Horseshoe'.

CEO John Williamson commented, "The Work Permit involved consultation with all stakeholders including First Nations and submission of detailed exploration plans with environmental and mitigation measures through a Wildlife Management Plan. The Permit provides a clear path forward as Benchmark works towards aggressively developing gold and silver ounces at the Lawyers Project."

The scope and scale of the 5-year permit provides for the following activities:

~50,000 metres of drilling at key areas including Cliff Creek, Dukes Ridge and Phoenix zones;

~5,000 metres of drilling at new targets including the AGB zone;

500 metres of trenching across multiple areas; and

15 kilometres of new access trails that utilizes existing re-claimed roads from historical work and 3 kilometres of new trails.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, P.Geol., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals Inc.

Benchmark is a Canadian mineral exploration company with its common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

For further information, please contact:

Jim Greig

Email: jimg@BNCHmetals.com

Telephone: +1 604 260 6977

