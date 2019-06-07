Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Benchmark Metals Inc    BNCH   CA08162A1049

BENCHMARK METALS INC

(BNCH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Benchmark Metals : Announces $5 Million Non-Brokered Unit Share Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 04:10pm EDT

DGAP-News: Benchmark Metals Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Benchmark Announces $5 Million Non-Brokered Unit Share Offering

07.06.2019 / 22:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2019) - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQB: CYRTF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") - proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 11,111,111 units (the "Units") at an offering price of $0.45 per Unit, to raise gross proceeds of up to $5.0 million (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share of the Company and one-half (1/2) of a share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.55 per share for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing of the Offering. In the event that the common shares of the Company trade at a closing price greater than $0.65 per share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the Company may deliver a notice to the Warrant holders that they must exercise their Warrants within the next 30 days, or the Warrants will expire. The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to finance further exploration expenditures over the next 12 months on the Lawyers Property, and to provide the Company with working capital for general and administrative expenses. The terms of the Offering are subject to the acceptance of the Exchange.

The Company may pay finder's fees or commissions in connection with this placement, as permitted under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and as permitted by applicable securities legislation.

About Benchmark Metals Inc.

Benchmark is a Canadian mineral exploration company with its common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Williamson"
John Williamson, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Jim Greig, President
jimg@BNCHmetals.com
Tel: (604) 260-6977

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

45406_c6bab47b547b98eb_logo.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45406

newsinfo.php?i=45406&f=169

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45406

07.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Benchmark Metals Inc.
Canada
ISIN: CA08162A1049
EQS News ID: 821725

 
End of News DGAP News Service

821725  07.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=821725&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BENCHMARK METALS INC
04:10pBenchmark Announces $5 Million Non-Brokered Unit Share Offering
NE
04:10pBENCHMARK METALS : Announces $5 Million Non-Brokered Unit Share Offering
EQ
06/05BENCHMARK METALS : Reports 259 gt Gold and 3,320 gt silver over 3 Metres from Ne..
AQ
06/04BENCHMARK METALS : Reports 259 g/t Gold and 3,320 g/t Silver over 3 Metres from ..
EQ
06/04Benchmark Reports 259 g/t Gold and 3,320 g/t Silver over 3 Metres from New Ex..
NE
06/03BENCHMARK METALS : Reports 86 gt Gold and 584 gt silver over 7 Metres from Histo..
AQ
06/03RETRANSMISSION : Benchmark Reports 86 g/t Gold and 584 g/t Silver over 7 Metres ..
NE
06/03RETRANSMISSION : Benchmark Reports 86 g/t Gold and 584 g/t Silver over 7 Metres ..
EQ
05/31BENCHMARK METALS : Reports 86 g/t Gold and 584 g/t Silver over 7 Metres from His..
EQ
05/31Benchmark Reports 86 g/t Gold and 584 g/t Silver over 7 Metres from Historica..
NE
More news
Chart BENCHMARK METALS INC
Duration : Period :
Benchmark Metals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
James S. Greig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean Richard William Mager Chief Financial Officer & Director
Toby Robert Pierce Independent Director
Michael B. Dufresne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BENCHMARK METALS INC29.17%0
BHP GROUP LTD8.24%123 200
BHP GROUP PLC9.25%123 200
RIO TINTO21.68%98 229
RIO TINTO LIMITED26.81%98 229
ANGLO AMERICAN10.99%34 068
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About