BENCHMARK METALS INC.

(BNCH)
Benchmark Metals : Attends the London, UK 121 Mining Conference During Nov 20 and 21, 2019

11/21/2019

Benchmark Attends the London, UK 121 Mining Conference During Nov 20 and 21, 2019
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2019) - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQB: CYRTF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") cordially invites you to visit us at the London 121 Mining Conference held at the Etc. Venue County Hall, London, England on Wednesday November 20 and Thursday November 21, 2019.

The 121 Conference facilitates discussions of metals trends and investment opportunities within the natural resource economy. The Conference connects leading mining companies with over 400 institutional and sophisticated investors.

Benchmark will discuss results to date from its recently completed 11,000 metre drill program, the path forward to grow a multi-million ounce gold-silver mineral resource and a 25,000 metre resource expansion program for 2020.

For more information about the conference please visit: https://www.weare121.com/121mininginvestment-london.

About Benchmark Metals Inc.

Benchmark is a Canadian mineral exploration company with its common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Williamson"
John Williamson, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Jim Greig
Email: jimg@BNCHmetals.com
Telephone: +1 604 260 6977

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Managers
NameTitle
John Williamson Chief Executive Officer & Director
James S. Greig President & Director
Sean Richard William Mager Chief Financial Officer & Director
Toby Robert Pierce Independent Director
Michael B. Dufresne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BENCHMARK METALS INC.35.42%25
BHP GROUP8.79%120 710
RIO TINTO PLC11.15%90 668
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.75%32 580
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.32.37%21 140
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-28.10%8 797
