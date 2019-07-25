Log in
BENCHMARK METALS INC

(BNCH)
Benchmark Metals : Granted 5 Year Work Permit for the Lawyers Gold-silver Property

07/25/2019

DGAP-News: Benchmark Metals Inc.
Benchmark Granted 5 Year Work Permit for the Lawyers Gold-silver Property

25.07.2019 / 09:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2019) - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQB: CYRTF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark")  - Benchmark is pleased to announce the Government of British Columbia has granted a five (5) year Work Permit for exploration and drilling at the Lawyers Gold-Silver Project. The new Work Permit encompasses an expanded scope and scale to explore existing and new targets across the project area. Under the Notice of Work Mines Act, Benchmark is granted a 5-year Work Permit to July 17, 2024 for exploration activities covering all key target areas on the property. The 127km2 Lawyers Project is situated in the Stikine Terrane of northern British Columbia, Canada, and falls within the prolific, mineral endowed 'Golden Horseshoe'.

CEO John Williamson commented, "The Work Permit involved consultation with all stakeholders including First Nations and submission of detailed exploration plans with environmental and mitigation measures through a Wildlife Management Plan. The Permit provides a clear path forward as Benchmark works towards aggressively developing gold and silver ounces at the Lawyers Project."

The scope and scale of the 5-year permit provides for the following activities:

  • ~50,000 metres of drilling at key areas including Cliff Creek, Dukes Ridge and Phoenix zones;
  • ~5,000 metres of drilling at new targets including the AGB zone;
  • 500 metres of trenching across multiple areas; and
  • 15 kilometres of new access trails that utilizes existing re-claimed roads from historical work and 3 kilometres of new trails.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, P.Geol., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals Inc.

Benchmark is a Canadian mineral exploration company with its common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Williamson"
John Williamson, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Jim Greig
Email: jimg@BNCHmetals.com
Telephone: +1 604 260 6977

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46504

newsinfo.php?i=46504&f=169

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46504

25.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Benchmark Metals Inc.
Canada
ISIN: CA08162A1049
EQS News ID: 846661

 
End of News DGAP News Service

846661  25.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=846661&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
