Benchmark Mobilizes Second Diamond Drill to Pursue a Major Opportunity to Expand Its Resource Target Area at Lawyers

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2019) - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQB: CYRTF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") - Benchmark is pleased to report the mobilization of a second diamond drill rig to test and potentially expand the discovery of widespread intense alteration, multiphase veining and mineralization at the central resource area of the Lawyers Trend. The success of the ongoing 2019 field and drilling programs has provided a more thorough understanding of the regional geology, presenting a major opportunity to significantly expand existing resource zones along strike and to depth. The Lawyers Project is situated in the Stikine Terrane of northern British Columbia, Canada, and falls within the prolific, mineral endowed 'Golden Horseshoe'.

The 2019 drilling program has demonstrated success intersecting broad zones of alteration and mineralization in almost every hole (16 out of 17 drill holes). To date, all of the 2019 drilling program has focused on the core of the Lawyers Trend (Cliff Creek, Dukes Ridge, Phoenix and ABG zones) to facilitate a new resource estimate in early 2020. The drilling has extended mineralization at depth to over 250 metres below surface at Cliff Creek and Cliff Creek South and remains open within the central part of the Lawyers Trend and along strike. Additionally, drilling at Cliffs Creek has extended mineralization to over a +1 kilometre strike length.

Drill #2 will focus on step-out drilling along strike at 50 to 100 metre intervals from known zones at the core of the Lawyers Trend (Cliff Creek, Dukes Ridge, Phoenix and ABG zones). Benchmark's most recent step-out hole intersected +140 metres of intense alteration and multiphase veining and extended the Cliff Creek zone to a +1 kilometre strike length (announced August 26, 2019).

Drill #1 is dedicated to step-out and infill drilling near historical drill holes from the 1980's and 1990's, particularly at Cliff Creek. Data from these new holes will validate historical drill records and provide gold and silver intersections near previous holes that were not previously sampled in their entirety. Most of the historical drilling and sampling concentrated on the narrower 1 to ~10 metre wide zones of high-grade mineralization, like drill hole 84CC29 which reported 7 metres of 4.40 g/t Au and 132.93 g/t Ag with no additional sampling over the 219 metres of total drill core length. Benchmark has since recognized the potential for multiple high grade zones and broad bulk-tonnage type drill intercepts, demonstrated by 18DRRC010 in 2018 that returned 33.53 metres of drill core length at 5.76 g/t Au and 128.65 g/t Ag starting from surface.

Benchmark anticipates drilling to continue into the 1st week of October and will disseminate drill results as they are received from laboratory and interpret.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals Inc.

Benchmark is a Canadian mineral exploration company with its common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

