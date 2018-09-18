Bendigo and Adelaide Bank : Additional drought support on the way for NSW farmers, as Bendigo Bank NSW/ACT prepares for the long haul

Bendigo Bank's Community Bank® network in NSW/ACT has announced additional support for NSW farmers doing it tough in the current drought. Much-needed practical help will be delivered to farming families through a partnership with charity, Rural Aid, and the Nova Network's Fitzy & Wippa Sydney Breakfast Show.

Bendigo Bank NSW/ACT State Manager, Kylie Douglass, said: 'Initially we will be supporting farming communities and families in the Forbes and Riverina districts with contributions from the state's network of locally-owned Community Bank® branches, as well as additional funding from the bank's State Office.

'I am pleased to announce that the Nova Network is partnering with us so we can work together to help drought-impacted communities. Together we will add more than $110,000 to this cause, with close to $70,000 of that pledged by our network of community-owned branches.

'The program is a great demonstration of what can happen when like-minded organisations, committed to doing good, work together. Through a collaboration of this kind we can leverage all of the money available and really make a sustainable difference,' she said.

Wayne Simpson, State Community Manager, Community Banking & Engagement said: 'Bendigo Bank NSW/ACT has chosen to partner with registered charity, Rural Aid, to deliver immediate and practical assistance to farmers, in addition to other longer-term health and wellbeing initiatives that will be provided by the broader Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Group nationally as the drought continues.

'While many farmers have done their best to build resilience in their businesses to weather dry times, the extreme drought being experienced in NSW means that even the strongest people, businesses and communities may need additional support'.

Bendigo Bank has long been recognised for supporting local communities through drought, bushfires, floods and other extreme weather events, and with its network of Community Bank® branches is committed to supporting communities in good times and bad.

In a banking model unique in Australia, NSW Community Bank® branches form part of a national network that channels its banking profits back into the communities in which they operate to support local projects and initiatives. That support recently surpassed $200 million nationally.

'It's an amazing model to be part of, and with our farmers playing such an important part in all our lives, it's great to be able to reach out to them and their communities and let them know we are here to help,' Mr Simpson concluded.