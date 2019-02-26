Bendigo and Adelaide Bank : Bank customers to benefit from instant home loan tic of approval

Homebuyers, like Tingting Shen understand the ease and convenience of an instant home loan. Australians can now access Bendigo Express, an instant home loan from Bendigo Bank powered by Tic:Toc, the world's first fully digital home loan platform, which launched today.

Shen, 35 from Niddrie in Victoria said she used the instant home loan technology to purchase her home and found the ease, speed and convenience a compelling factor in her decision.

'I did the whole application within the time of my morning tea-break! I submitted my proof of identity and evidence of income all online. I particularly enjoyed the website that was able to securely link to my bank accounts to verify my bank transactional statements. Despite being an online service, the experience was personal and warm, there was no problem getting in contact with someone, the credit assessor and the manager were contactable via email and phone on the day,' said Tingting Shen.

Bendigo Express launches with a 3.89% variable interest rate for Principal and Interest loans for Owner Occupiers, and 4.44% for Principal and Interest Residential Investment loans. For more detail on pricing, please visit https://www.bendigobank.com.au/homeloans.

Bendigo Express uses Tic:Toc's proprietary technology to power its own instant home loan. The white label partnership, announced in November 2018, makes Bendigo Bank the first Australian bank to offer a digital home loan application and assessment process under its own brand.

'Today's announcement is a direct reflection of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank's continued targeted investment in innovation that matters to Australian consumers. The agreement with Tic:Toc supports our strategy to offer customers more choice and intuitive digital experiences,' said Marnie Baker, Managing Director, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank.

'As Australia's bank of choice and an organisation that is consistently ranked across all industries as the market leader in customer experiencei, we are committed to investing in new capability and innovation for our customers. By partnering with fintechs, we continue to set the bar for best-of-breed solutions and outcomes for our customers, making it easier for them to engage with our Bank and providing them with certainty more quickly in our fast-paced world,' Ms Baker concluded.

'We created Tic:Toc because we knew there was a better way for Australians to get their home loans. We're excited Bendigo and Adelaide Bank is embracing this innovation to improve the customer experience when it can be done digitally and conveniently for more home owners and home buyers,' said Anthony Baum, Founder and CEO, Tic:Toc.

'Offering our technology platform as a service for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank is our first enterprise partnership that will benefit from our automated assessment and approval technology,' said Mr Baum.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank's partnership with Tic:Toc allows the Bank to offer customers a streamlined digital fulfilment process, bringing significant efficiencies in the way the Bank can originate home loans. The automated assessment strips cost from the process and delivers higher responsible lending standards via inbuilt reg-tech and digital validation of income and expenses.

i The Australia Customer Experience Index, 2018 (Forrester): Leader in all Industry Categories (Fourth Year Running)