Bendigo and Adelaide Bank : Helping hands cross the Nullarbor to lift spirits in Gilgandra

A generous donation from the Forrestfield and High Wycombe Community Bank® branches in Western Australia will see Bendigo Bank Regional Manager, Tim Butt in Gilgandra with directors of Forrestfield branch along with Gilgandra & District Community Bank® directors and staff for the Tooraweenah Cup Family Drought Buster Race Meeting this Saturday 9 February.

The weekend festivities begin with a special invite dinner at Armatree on Friday night to meet locals and present a cheque to representatives from local schools. The weekend is bound to lift spirits with a range of family-oriented activities, including the Mighty Fine Show 'N' Shine meeting where people can grab a free coffee while admiring the vehicle collection. The Race Meeting on Saturday afternoon includes the chance to win $5000 in Cooee Cash to spend at local shops and businesses, making it an event not to be missed.

Kylie Douglass, Bendigo Bank State Manager for NSW/ACT said:

'This wonderful gesture from our Forrestfield and High Wycombe Community Bank® branches in Western Australia underscores the capacity of our national Community Bank® network to underpin and strengthen communities when they need help most.

Tim Butt,Regional Manager for NSW/ACT said 'The WA Forrestfield and High Wycombe Community Bank® branches have been following the plight of drought-stricken communities in NSW and have contributed an amazing $120,000. Combined with co-funding of $20,000 from Gilgandra & District Community Bank® branch, $40,000 has now been earmarked for creative technology in local schools with the funding to be presented at a special dinner at Armatree on Friday.

'I look forward to personally welcoming and thanking the Directors from WA and am delighted that due to their generosity, a further $25,000 will be used for local mental health initiatives while the remaining $75,000 will be used to fund various community events and projects in the Gilgandra district.

Phil Mutter, Chairman of the Forrestfield and High Wycombe Community Bank®said: 'It's a long way from WA, but my fellow directors and I are delighted to be able to be here personally to see how this funding is strengthening the Gilgandra community during tough times.

'We are all part of a community and all part of the broader Australian community. As a former farmer myself, it's fantastic to be able to have our Community Bank®extend the hand of friendship across the Nullarbor and help local people, schools and businesses get through this drought.

'The money we have been able to donate has been made possible by people doing their banking with us at their local Community Bank® in the West. We hope that the Gilgandra community can really get behind their local branch here - so that one day, they'll be able to assist our rural communities in WA during drought or in the aftermath of bushfires, floods and other natural disasters'.

Julie Prout, Chairman of the Gilgandra & District Community Bank® branch said: 'It is the Community Bank® philosophy to channel any profits we generate back into the local community and to date we have been able to return in excess of $400,000 to the Gilgandra district during our 12 years of operation.

'We are delighted to be able to personally thank Phil Mutter and his fellow Forrestfield directors and show them just what a difference this funding will make here on the ground as we all see this drought through.

'In addition to support from our friends in the West, we have also received funding from the Community Bank® network from as far afield as Deloraine in Tasmania that has also been distributed by the Gilgandra Drought Alliance.

'So come along on Saturday and say hello to our visitors, bring the family, bring togs for the kids at the racecourse and enjoy the activities we have planned', Ms Prout concluded.

