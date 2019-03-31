Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd    BEN   AU000000BEN6

BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK LTD

(BEN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank : Tap-on Tuesdays are here!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 10:57pm EDT

Eligible Bendigo Bank Mastercard cardholders in Sydney can enjoy limited free travel every Tuesday this April

Sydney-siders! Think there's no such thing as a free ride? Well, think again! To celebrate the recent rollout of contactless payments for Sydney Trains, light rail and Sydney Ferries Services, Bendigo Bank would like to offer refunds to its debit and credit Mastercard cardholders who use public transport* across the city every Tuesday this April.

On each of April's five Tuesdays, Bendigo Bank customers can simply use their debit or credit Mastercard to tap on and tap off Sydney Trains, light rail and Sydney Ferries services and the Bank will refund their fare.

Bendigo Bank State Manager, Kylie Douglass, said the Bank will refund all public transport costs incurred by its Mastercard customers on each Tuesday in April, up to a maximum of $15.80 daily.

'The advent of contactless payment options across the majority of Sydney's public transport system has been a convenient and exciting development and one we're keen to support and draw further awareness to,' Ms Douglass said.

'Contactless technology will make life easier for thousands of Sydney commuters, and Tap-on Tuesdays is our way of rewarding those who choose to tap on and tap-off with their Bendigo Bank Mastercard as we strive to be Australia's bank of choice.

'So, if you fancy a free ride every Tuesday in April your Bendigo Bank debit or credit Mastercard now works as your ticket - so just tap-on and tap off.

'We're putting the fun back into refund and looking forward to seeing a month of happy-tappers as Bendigo Bank customers try out the new contactless payment system!' Ms Douglass concluded.

All existing Bendigo Bank debit and credit Mastercard cardholders can access this exclusive travel benefit simply by using their Mastercard or digital wallet to tap-on and tap-off as normal at ferry terminals; train; and light rail stations across metropolitan Sydney. Bendigo Bank will refund all fares, up to $15.80 per day, within seven working days.

For Tap-on Tuesdays T&Cs please visit www.bendigobank.com.au/farefree

*Contactless payment options are not yet available on Sydney's bus routes. As a result, the offer is restricted to ferry, train and light rail transport only.

Disclaimer

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 02:56:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK
10:57pBENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK : Tap-on Tuesdays are here!
PU
03/12BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK : Community Relief Fund launched to support fire affec..
PU
03/01BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/26BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK : Bank customers to benefit from instant home loan tic..
PU
02/19BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK : Community Bank at Swinburne puts people first
PU
02/13BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK : Bank offers flood relief
PU
02/11BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK : & Adelaide Bank Under The Pump
AQ
02/11BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK : announces solid HY results, delivers customer growth..
PU
02/07BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK : Helping hands cross the Nullarbor to lift spirits in..
PU
02/06BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK LTD : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 596 M
EBIT 2019 642 M
Net income 2019 417 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,23%
P/E ratio 2019 11,61
P/E ratio 2020 11,81
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,96x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,91x
Capitalization 4 719 M
Chart BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK LTD
Duration : Period :
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 9,74  AUD
Spread / Average Target 0,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marnie A. Baker Group Managing Director & Director
Robert Niven Johanson Chairman
Travis Crouch Chief Financial Officer
Stella Thredgold Executive-Technology & Business Enablement
James Thomas Hazel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK LTD-10.29%3 348
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD3.61%191 667
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%81 822
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP6.42%52 317
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK15.10%49 335
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD1.09%49 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About