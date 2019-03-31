Bendigo and Adelaide Bank : Tap-on Tuesdays are here!

Eligible Bendigo Bank Mastercard cardholders in Sydney can enjoy limited free travel every Tuesday this April

Sydney-siders! Think there's no such thing as a free ride? Well, think again! To celebrate the recent rollout of contactless payments for Sydney Trains, light rail and Sydney Ferries Services, Bendigo Bank would like to offer refunds to its debit and credit Mastercard cardholders who use public transport* across the city every Tuesday this April.

On each of April's five Tuesdays, Bendigo Bank customers can simply use their debit or credit Mastercard to tap on and tap off Sydney Trains, light rail and Sydney Ferries services and the Bank will refund their fare.

Bendigo Bank State Manager, Kylie Douglass, said the Bank will refund all public transport costs incurred by its Mastercard customers on each Tuesday in April, up to a maximum of $15.80 daily.

'The advent of contactless payment options across the majority of Sydney's public transport system has been a convenient and exciting development and one we're keen to support and draw further awareness to,' Ms Douglass said.

'Contactless technology will make life easier for thousands of Sydney commuters, and Tap-on Tuesdays is our way of rewarding those who choose to tap on and tap-off with their Bendigo Bank Mastercard as we strive to be Australia's bank of choice.

'So, if you fancy a free ride every Tuesday in April your Bendigo Bank debit or credit Mastercard now works as your ticket - so just tap-on and tap off.

'We're putting the fun back into refund and looking forward to seeing a month of happy-tappers as Bendigo Bank customers try out the new contactless payment system!' Ms Douglass concluded.

All existing Bendigo Bank debit and credit Mastercard cardholders can access this exclusive travel benefit simply by using their Mastercard or digital wallet to tap-on and tap-off as normal at ferry terminals; train; and light rail stations across metropolitan Sydney. Bendigo Bank will refund all fares, up to $15.80 per day, within seven working days.

For Tap-on Tuesdays T&Cs please visit www.bendigobank.com.au/farefree

*Contactless payment options are not yet available on Sydney's bus routes. As a result, the offer is restricted to ferry, train and light rail transport only.