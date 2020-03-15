Log in
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank : announces COVID-19 Assistance Package

03/15/2020 | 06:27pm EDT
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has announced a range of assistance measures to ensure short and long-term support for business, consumer and agribusiness customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

'This is a unique situation for the global and local economy. Whilst the full reaching human and economic impacts of COVID-19 are still largely unknown and evolving, we are working with the industry and government to manage the impact on our customers, staff, communities and partners. Health, safety and wellbeing will always be of paramount importance,' said Marnie Baker, Managing Director, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank.

Assistance package details:

The following financial assistance package has been announced for all affected Bendigo and Adelaide Bank customers nationwide, and includes:

  • Home Loan and Business Loan customers can apply for relief on loans for up to three months
  • Waiver of fees for the restructuring or consolidation of loans
  • Credit card customers can apply for an emergency credit card limit increase
  • Discounted interest rates on new personal loans taken out by existing Bendigo Bank customers
  • Waiver of interest rate reduction for early withdrawals on term deposits prior to maturity
  • Deferral of payments and extensions for Equipment Finance on a case by case basis

'We have a responsibility and commitment to support those affected through the good times and the tougher times. In the same way that we have provided and continue to provide support to those affected by bushfires, we will continue to work with customers and their communities on an individual basis both today and in the long-term,' said Managing Director Marnie Baker.

Contact information for affected customers:

  • Affected Business Banking customers are advised to contact their Business Banker.
  • Affected Bendigo Bank customers are advised to speak with their local Branch Manager or contact our Mortgage Help Centre on 1300 652 146 regarding financial hardship and applying for assistance.
  • Affected Adelaide Bank customers can contact our Mortgage Help Centre on 1300 650 259 regarding financial hardship and applying for assistance.
  • Bendigo and Adelaide Bank's agribusiness specialist, Rural Bank is also providing a range of assistance measures and will be working with impacted farming customers to understand their individual circumstances and apply the most effective means of support. This is in addition to existing support provided to those recovering from prolonged drought and bushfires. Customers are advised to speak with their Relationship Manager, contact our customer service team on 1300 660 115 or visit Rural Bank.

The Bank will continue to evaluate and update its response and actions as required.

Disclaimer

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2020 22:26:01 UTC
