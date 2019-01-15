Log in
News Summary

South West Victorian Bushfires Community Fund: Final distribution completed taking total to $360,400

01/15/2019 | 05:29am EST

The South West Victorian Bushfires Community Fund has completed the final distribution of over $167,900 to 180 individuals and families in December, bringing the fund to a close.

This took the total distribution to $355,400 delivered to individuals and families with a further $5,000 donated to ReGreen4FireAid, making total funds distributed $360,400.

Cobden & Districts Community Bank® Branch and Appeal Chair, James Green, said the Appeal committee was pleased to be able to deliver funding directly to so many people still recovering from the March 2018 fires.

'The Cobden & Districts Community Bank®Branch started this appeal to provide supporting funds to those affected by the fires to help in their recovery. We are pleased to have received so much support from community members, local and state governments, community groups and especially a significant amount of fundraising by Rotary clubs from across the district.'

'We are pleased to have been able to deliver this final amount directly to those who needed it most. We have received a number of letters from the recipients of the funding, so it's great to see that the money is being well received and put to good use in the ongoing recovery effort.'

The bushfire appeal was supported through Bendigo and Adelaide Bank's Community Enterprise Foundation by Cobden & Districts Community Bank® in partnership with Cobden District Community Health Services. The appeal committee included representatives from Corangamite, Moyne and Southern Grampians Shires, Department of Health and Human Services, and Rotary District 9780 as well as general community members.

Jo Beard, Mayor of Corangamite Shire and member of the appeal committee said: 'The committee is grateful for the support we received from people across Australia and are pleased we've been able to get some money to those who have been directly impacted by the fires'.

'Local farmers have been challenged for a number of years by industry and economic conditions and these fires were the last thing they needed'.

James Green said the appeal highlighted the benefits to communities across the region from having a Community Bank®in their area.

'When we established the Cobden & Districts Community Bank®in 2006 we had a vision of being able to feed into the prosperity of our communities. We have established a profitable community-owned enterprise that has put over $500,000 back into our district. This appeal shows what we can achieve by working with local community members to deliver benefits for everyone.'

'Importantly, the decisions around where to distribute the funds from our Community Bank®and from this appeal have been determined by local people. The more people that support us with their banking, the more benefits we can deliver to further strengthen our communities', Mr Green concluded.

Disclaimer

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 10:28:02 UTC
