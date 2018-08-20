Log in
BENEFICIAL BANCORP INC (BNCL)

BENEFICIAL BANCORP INC (BNCL)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BENEFICIAL BANCORP INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. - BNCL

08/20/2018 | 07:24pm CEST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (“Beneficial”) (NasdaqGM: BNCL) to WSFS Financial Corporation (“WSFS”) (NasdaqGS: WSFS). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Beneficial will receive only 0.3013 shares of WSFS common stock and $2.93 in cash for each share of Beneficial that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-bncl/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 179 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 42,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 30,17
P/E ratio 2019 30,34
Capi. / Sales 2018 7,42x
Capi. / Sales 2019 7,09x
Capitalization 1 327 M
Chart BENEFICIAL BANCORP INC
Duration : Period :
Beneficial Bancorp Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BENEFICIAL BANCORP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 19,8 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BENEFICIAL BANCORP INC7.60%1 327
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.32%385 729
BANK OF AMERICA4.13%307 039
WELLS FARGO-2.98%283 478
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-15.16%268 501
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.10%232 379
