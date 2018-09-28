Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beneficial Bancorp Inc    BNCL

BENEFICIAL BANCORP INC (BNCL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. - BNCL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 11:37pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. ("Beneficial Bancorp" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS:BNCL) relating to the sale of the Company to WSFS Financial Corp. ("WSFS"). Under the terms of the agreement, Beneficial Bancorp shareholders are anticipated to receive 0.3013 shares of WSFS common stock and $2.93 in cash for each share of Beneficial Bancorp they own.

Monteverde & Associates PC Logo

Click here for more information: https://monteverdelaw.com/case/beneficial-bancorp-inc.  It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Beneficial Bancorp and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by 1) failing to conduct a fair process, 2) whether and by how much this proposed transaction undervalues the Company by and 3) failing to disclose all material financial information in connection with the upcoming shareholder meeting.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing.  Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013 and 2017, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field.  He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock in Beneficial Bancorp and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2018 Monteverde & Associates PC.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-monteverde--associates-pc-announces-an-investigation-of-beneficial-bancorp-inc--bncl-300721226.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BENEFICIAL BANCORP INC
09/28Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Beneficial Bancorp, ..
PR
08/20BENEFICIAL BANCORP INVESTOR ALERT BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
08/10DEAL ANNOUNCEMENT : WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Combination With Benefi..
AQ
08/10WSFS FINANCIAL : KBRA Affirms Ratings for WSFS Financial Corporation Following i..
AQ
08/09BENEFICIAL BANCORP : KBRA Affirms Ratings for WSFS Financial Corporation Followi..
AQ
08/09BENEFICIAL BANCORP, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Me..
BU
08/08WSFS FINANCIAL : to acquire Philadelphia's Beneficial Bancorp in $1.5 billion de..
AQ
07/27BENEFICIAL BANCORP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/20BENEFICIAL MUTUAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/20BENEFICIAL BANCORP : Announces Second Quarter Results and Cash Dividend to Share..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/13MERGER ARBITRAGE MONDAYS : August 13, 2018 
08/10Brighthouse, Deutsche Bank downgraded; Beneficial Bancorp, RBS upgraded 
08/08FINANCIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (08/08/2018) 
08/08WSFS Financial slumps after agreeing to acquire Beneficial Bancorp 
07/20Beneficial Mutual Bancorp beats by $0.02, misses on revenue 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.