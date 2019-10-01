RB 39/2019: Decision related to antimonopoly proceedings

RB: 39/2019

Date: 2019-05-07

Decision related to antimonopoly proceedings

Legal basis: Art. 17 item 1 of MAR - inside information

Text of the report:

With reference to current reports: No. 63/2018 of 28 June 2018, No. 92/2018 of 28 November 2018 and No. 20/2019 of 7 May 2019, Management Board of Benefit Systems S.A. with its registered seat in Warsaw informs, that they received decision of the President of Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (hereinafter, the 'President of UOKiK') under which the new expected date of completion of the antimonopoly proceeding is 29 February 2020. The President of UOKiK indicated that due to the complex nature of the proceedings and the need for further analysis, it was not possible to end the proceedings at the current stage.

