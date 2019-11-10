Log in
BENEFIT SYSTEMS S.A.

(BFTP)
RB 43/2019: Forecast of the financial results for 2019

11/10/2019 | 05:05am EST

RB: 43/2019
Date: 10 November 2019
Legal basis: Article 17 Sec. 1 MAR - inside information
Subject: Forecast of the financial results for 2019

Further to current report No. 19/2019 of 29 April 2019 (hereinafter, the 'Report'), the Management Board of Benefit Systems S.A. with its registered seat in Warsaw (hereinafter, the 'Company') hereby presents a new forecast of the financial results of the Capital Group of Benefit Systems for 2019.

On the basis of an analysis of the profits of the capital group of the Company for the first three calendar quarters of 2019 and the market trends as well as an update of the estimated cost savings, the Company estimates that the consolidated operating profit (EBIT) in 2019 will range between PLN 145 mln - PLN 155 mln, while the consolidated operating profit (EBIT) adjusted for the impact of IFRS 16 (Lease), will range between PLN 130 mln - PLN 140 mln in 2019.

The Company indicates that the estimated impact of IFRS 16 (Leasing) on the consolidated operating profit (EBIT) in 2019, has changed from PLN 23mln estimated in the Report to PLN 15 mln currently.

Date Full name Position/Function
2019-11-10 Bartosz Józefiak Management Board Member
2019-11-10 Adam Radzki Management Board Member

Disclaimer

Benefit Systems SA published this content on 10 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2019 10:04:07 UTC
