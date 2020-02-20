RB 6/2020: Statement of the National Depository for Securities S.A. on the conditional registration of shares

RB: 6/2020

Date: 20 February 2020

Statement of the National Depository for Securities S.A. on the conditional registration of shares.

Legal basis: Article 56 Sec. 1 Item 2 of the Act on Public Offering - Current and Periodic Information

Text of the report:

The Management Board of Benefit Systems S.A. with its registered seat in Warsaw (the 'Company') hereby announces that it received information on the issue of a statement by the National Depository of Securities S.A. (the 'KDPW') No. 120/2020 on 19 February, 2020 regarding the conditional registration of 300 series E (the 'Shares') ordinary bearer shares with a nominal value of PLN 1.00 each under the ISIN code PLBNFTS00018, subject to the introduction of these shares to the trading on a regulated market to which other shares of the Issuer were introduced and marked with the above-mentioned ISIN code.

The registration will take place within 3 days of receipt by KDPW of the decision to introduce the Shares for trading on the regulated market but not earlier than on the day indicated in this decision as the day of introducing the Shares to trading on this regulated market.

The aforementioned KDPW resolution entered into force on the day of its adoption.

Registration of series E shares applies to shares issued by the Company as part of the conditional capital increase related to the Incentive Program for 2017-2020.

