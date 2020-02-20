Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Benefit Systems S.A.    BFTP   PLBNFTS00018

BENEFIT SYSTEMS S.A.

(BFTP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RB 6/2020: Statement of the National Depository for Securities S.A. on the conditional registration of shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 02:12pm EST

RB: 6/2020
Date: 20 February 2020
Statement of the National Depository for Securities S.A. on the conditional registration of shares.
Legal basis: Article 56 Sec. 1 Item 2 of the Act on Public Offering - Current and Periodic Information

Text of the report:
The Management Board of Benefit Systems S.A. with its registered seat in Warsaw (the 'Company') hereby announces that it received information on the issue of a statement by the National Depository of Securities S.A. (the 'KDPW') No. 120/2020 on 19 February, 2020 regarding the conditional registration of 300 series E (the 'Shares') ordinary bearer shares with a nominal value of PLN 1.00 each under the ISIN code PLBNFTS00018, subject to the introduction of these shares to the trading on a regulated market to which other shares of the Issuer were introduced and marked with the above-mentioned ISIN code.

The registration will take place within 3 days of receipt by KDPW of the decision to introduce the Shares for trading on the regulated market but not earlier than on the day indicated in this decision as the day of introducing the Shares to trading on this regulated market.

The aforementioned KDPW resolution entered into force on the day of its adoption.

Registration of series E shares applies to shares issued by the Company as part of the conditional capital increase related to the Incentive Program for 2017-2020.

Date Full name Position/function
2020-02-20 Bartosz Józefiak Management Board Member
2020-02-20 Adam Radzki Management Board Member

Disclaimer

Benefit Systems SA published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 19:11:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BENEFIT SYSTEMS S.A.
02:12pRB 6/2020 : Statement of the National Depository for Securities S.A. on the cond..
PU
01/09RB 3/2020/K : Correction of the current report no 3/2020 of 8 January 2020
PU
2019RB 44/2019 : Dividend Policy of Benefit Systems S.A. for years 2020 - 2023
PU
2019RB 43/2019 : Forecast of the financial results for 2019
PU
2019RB 41/2019 : Resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Benefit..
PU
2019RB 42/2019 : Wykaz akcjonariuszy posiadających co najmniej 5% liczby gł..
PU
2019RB 39/2019 : Decision related to antimonopoly proceedings
PU
2019RB 38/2019 : Information about transactions on the Company's shares obtained pur..
PU
2019French consumer confidence keeps rising as tax cuts filter through
RE
2019RB 34/2019 : Announcement of the offer of purchase of shares by Benefit Systems ..
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 1 524 M
EBIT 2019 145 M
Net income 2019 103 M
Debt 2019 136 M
Yield 2019 1,76%
P/E ratio 2019 28,6x
P/E ratio 2020 26,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,00x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
Capitalization 2 905 M
Chart BENEFIT SYSTEMS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Benefit Systems S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BENEFIT SYSTEMS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1 032,00  PLN
Last Close Price 1 060,00  PLN
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target -2,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James van Bergh Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roman Brys Director-Information Technology
Marcin Pawel Marczuk Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Sanderson Member-Supervisory Board
Artur Janusz Osuchowski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BENEFIT SYSTEMS S.A.19.37%735
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.12.36%67 567
PAYCHEX5.94%32 294
RANDSTAD N.V.0.22%10 775
ADECCO GROUP AG-6.44%9 573
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL-5.97%6 743
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group