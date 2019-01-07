Log in
BENEFIT SYSTEMS SA    BFTP   PLBNFTS00018

BENEFIT SYSTEMS SA (BFTP)
RB 1/2019: Quarterly information on active sport cards' number

01/07/2019 | 02:54am EST

RB: 1/2019
Date: 1 January 2019
Quarterly information on active sport cards' number
Legal basis: Art. 17 Item 1 MAR - inside information

Text of the report:

In reference to the current report no. 24/2016 of 20 July 2016, the Management Board of Benefit Systems S.A. with its registered seat in Warsaw informs that as of the end of 4 quarter 2018 the number of active sport cards reached 1 194.1 thousand (of which 971.2 thousand in Poland and 222.9 thousand in foreign markets). As of the end of 4 quarter 2017 the number of active sport cards reached 996.6 thousand (of which 865.5 thousand in Poland and 131.1 thousand in foreign markets). During the last 12 months an increase in the number of cards amounted accordingly to 105.7 thousand in Poland and 91.8 thousand in foreign markets, which marks an increase of 12.2% in Poland and 70.0% in foreign markets in reference to the end of 4 quarter 2017.

Date First name and surname Position/function
7 January 2019 Izabela Walczewska-Schneyder Member of the Management Board
7 January 2019 Emilia Rogalewicz Member of the Management Board

Disclaimer

Benefit Systems SA published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 07:53:05 UTC
