BENEFIT SYSTEMS SA

(BFTP)
RB 23/2019: Changes to draft resolutions for the General Meeting of Benefit Systems S.A. called for 25 June 2019, at 3.00 p.m.

06/14/2019 | 09:44am EDT

RB 23/2019

Date: 2019-06-14

Subject: Changes to draft resolutions for the General Meeting of Benefit Systems S.A. called for 25 June 2019, at 3.00 p.m.

Legal basis: Article 56 Sec. 1 Item 2 - Current and interim information

Further to current report No. 22/2019, the Management Board of Benefit Systems S.A. with its registered seat in Warsaw (hereinafter, the 'Company'), hereby announces changes to draft resolutions prepared by the Company for the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company called for 25 June 2019 at 3.00 p.m., which are proposed to be adopted under Item 16 of the agenda, i.e. concerning the acquisition of the treasury shares of the Company and the establishing of capital reserves for the acquisition of the treasury shares of the Company, and which were publicly announced in current report No. 22/2019.

Attached to this current report are amended draft resolutions, along with the statements of grounds thereof.

Date Full name Position/Function
2019-06-14 Izabela Walczewska-Schneyder Management Board Member
2019-06-14 Adam Radzki Management Board Member

Disclaimer

Benefit Systems SA published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 13:43:03 UTC
