RB 27/2019: Quarterly information on active sport cards' number

07/02/2019

RB 27/2019
Date: 2 July 2019
Quarterly information on active sport cards' number
Legal basis: Art. 17 item 1 of MAR - inside information

Text of the report:

In reference to the current report no. 24/2016 of 20 July 2016, the Management Board of Benefit Systems S.A. with its registered seat in Warsaw informs that as of the end of 2 quarter 2019 the number of active sport cards reached 1 332.3 thousand (of which 1 046.5 thousand in Poland and 285.7 thousand in foreign markets). As of the end of 2 quarter 2018 the number of active sport cards reached 1 097.3 thousand (of which 919.5 thousand in Poland and 177.9 thousand in foreign markets). During the last 12 months an increase in the number of cards amounted accordingly to 127.1 thousand in Poland and 108.0 thousand in foreign markets, which marks an increase of 13.8% in Poland and 60.6% in foreign markets in reference to the end of 2 quarter 2018.

Date Full name Position/function
02-07-2019 Adam Radzki Management Board Member
02-07-2019 Emilia Rogalewicz Management Board Member

Disclaimer

Benefit Systems SA published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 05:27:07 UTC
