BENEFIT SYSTEMS SA    BFTP   PLBNFTS00018

BENEFIT SYSTEMS SA (BFTP)
RB 77/2018: Initiation of the reorganization of the structure of the Capital Group of the Issuer

10/04/2018 | 11:58am EDT

RB 77/2018
Date: 4 October 2018
Initiation of the reorganization of the structure of the Capital Group of the Issuer
Legal basis: Art. 17 item 1 of MAR - inside information

The Management Board of Benefit Systems S.A. with its registered seat in Warsaw (the 'Issuer') hereby announces that on the basis of resolutions of the Supervisory and the Management Boards of the Issuer adopted today, i.e. on 4th October 2018, the process of reorganization of the structure of the capital group of the Issuer (the 'Reorganization') has been initiated. The Process of Reorganization will consist in the simplification of the structure of the capital group of the Issuer by way of the Issuer's taking over of the businesses of most of the companies forming the capital group of the Issuer that conduct business activity in the fitness segment on the Polish market.

The first phase of the Reorganization will consist, among other things, in the Issuer's taking over of its direct subsidiary, which is Fit Invest sp. z o.o. with its registered seat in Warsaw, and merging some of the Issuer's indirect subsidiaries with their subsidiaries and also in transforming company under the business name of Fitness Academy spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością S.K.A. with its registered seat in Wrocław into a limited liability company.

The second phase of the Reorganization will consist in conducting the merger in such a way that the Issuer will take over the entities that have become directly controlled by the Issuer as a result of the steps taken in the first phase of the Reorganization.

As a result of the Reorganization, not only will the Issuer assume all the rights and obligations of the taken over companies, but their assets as well. As a consequence of the takeovers, the loan agreements made between the Issuer as the lender and the taken over companies as borrowers will expire.

The Reorganization is aimed at reducing the number of companies and simplifying the structure of the Issuer's capital group as well as improving the efficiency of business processes in the group.

The Reorganization is expected to be completed at the end of September 2019.

Disclaimer

Benefit Systems SA published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 15:57:03 UTC
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 1 214 M
EBIT 2018 143 M
Net income 2018 113 M
Debt 2018 51,1 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,61
P/E ratio 2019 20,49
EV / Sales 2018 2,33x
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
Capitalization 2 773 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 294  PLN
Spread / Average Target 33%
Managers
NameTitle
James van Bergh Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcin Pawel Marczuk Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Sanderson Member-Supervisory Board
Artur Janusz Osuchowski Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Rohde Pedersen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BENEFIT SYSTEMS SA-17.09%740
WORLDPAY INC7.04%31 770
CINTAS CORPORATION25.80%21 309
UNITED RENTALS-3.71%13 697
LG CORP--.--%11 225
BUREAU VERITAS-5.44%10 931
