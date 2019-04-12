Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Benefitfocus Inc    BNFT

BENEFITFOCUS INC

(BNFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Benefitfocus Announces Date of First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 09:48am EDT

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a leading cloud-based benefits management platform and services provider, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2019 results after U.S. financial markets close on May 1, 2019.

In conjunction with this announcement, Benefitfocus will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook on Wednesday May 1, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access this call, dial (877) 407-9208 (domestic) or (201) 493-6784 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/. After the conference call, a replay will be available until May 8, 2019, and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) with passcode 13689938.

About Benefitfocus 
Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers' health, wealth, property and lifestyle. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully-designed services, enable employers, insurance brokers and carriers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver a world-class benefits experience. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Source: Benefitfocus, Inc.

Benefitfocus, Inc.
843-284-1052 ext. 3527
pr@benefitfocus.com 
 
Investor Relations:
Michael Bauer
843-284-1052 ext. 6654
michael.bauer@benefitfocus.com 

 

Benefitfocus logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BENEFITFOCUS INC
09:48aBenefitfocus Announces Date of First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
04/11BENEFITFOCUS : Appoints Key Executives in Sales & Marketing To Accelerate Market..
PR
04/03BENEFITFOCUS,INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/02BENEFITFOCUS : Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters Option to Purchase Additi..
AQ
04/02BENEFITFOCUS : Kicks Off National Employee Benefits Day at NASDAQ
AQ
04/01BENEFITFOCUS : Kicks Off National Employee Benefits Day at NASDAQ Stock Market R..
PR
04/01BENEFITFOCUS : Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Addit..
AQ
03/29BENEFITFOCUS CAMPUS DAY : Largest OE Planning Event for Employee Benefits Indust..
AQ
03/28BENEFITFOCUS : Campus Day is Largest Open Enrollment Planning Event for Employee..
PR
03/28BENEFITFOCUS : Expands BenefitsPlace(TM)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 305 M
EBIT 2019 1,26 M
Net income 2019 -37,8 M
Debt 2019 25,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 4,63x
EV / Sales 2020 3,90x
Capitalization 1 387 M
Chart BENEFITFOCUS INC
Duration : Period :
Benefitfocus Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BENEFITFOCUS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 56,9 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond A. August President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mason R. Holland Executive Chairman
Ken Haderer Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Jonathon E. Dussault Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
James P. Restivo Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BENEFITFOCUS INC-7.74%1 387
ORACLE CORPORATION19.53%183 836
SAP14.66%138 198
INTUIT31.87%67 253
SERVICENOW INC38.03%44 361
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.36.11%18 833
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About