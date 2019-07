Benefitfocus Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a leading cloud-based benefits management platform and services provider, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2019 results after U.S. financial markets close on August 6, 2019.

In conjunction with this announcement, Benefitfocus will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook on Tuesday August 6, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access this call, dial (877) 407-9208 (domestic) or (201) 493-6784 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/ . After the conference call, a replay will be available until August 13, 2019, and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) with passcode 13692514.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers' health, wealth, property and lifestyle. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully-designed services, enable employers, insurance brokers and carriers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver a world-class benefits experience. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Source: Benefitfocus, Inc.

Benefitfocus, Inc.

843-284-1052 ext. 3527

pr@benefitfocus.com

Investor Relations:

Michael Bauer

843-284-1052 ext. 6654

michael.bauer@benefitfocus.com