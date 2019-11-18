Benefitfocus : Announces Headline Speakers for One Place® 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a leading cloud-based consumer benefits platform and services provider, today announced two headline speakers for its annual One Place Conference: retired Air Force Col. Nicole Malachowski, the first woman on the Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Squadron as well as a White House Fellow and Adviser; and Phil Hansen, an internationally recognized multimedia artist, speaker and author. One Place, Benefitfocus' premier benefits technology and business conference, will be held on March 16-19 in Charleston, SC.

"We are thrilled to have Nicole and Phil headline our biggest community event. Their personal journeys of passion and perseverance will provide the perfect backdrop for this year's theme, 'Shape the Future of Benefits,'" said Ray August, Benefitfocus President and CEO. "We are driving unprecedented change in how benefits are bought, sold and used across an increasingly complex industry. While they have pursued very different career paths, Nicole and Phil's experiences in conquering self-doubt, overcoming adversity and achieving their goals against all the odds will supercharge our entire benefits community - both personally and professionally."

About the speakers

Nicole Malachowski had a distinguished 21-year Air Force career and was the first woman pilot on the Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Squadron. On the ground, she was a White House Fellow, where she served on the Presidential Transition Support Team (PTST) while assigned to the U.S. General Services Administration. She also served as the Executive Director of the White House's national 'Joining Forces' initiative where she directly advised former First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden on all topics relating to service members, veterans and military families. However, a devastating tick-borne illness left her struggling to speak and walk for almost nine months. She fought back and prevailed against overwhelming odds. Drawing on stories from her career and personal life, Nicole will inspire One Place audiences to rethink the challenges they face every day, urging them to go beyond resilience and become resurgent.

Referred to by his fans as "the Artist for the People," Phil Hansen is an internationally recognized multimedia artist, speaker, author and innovator who works at the intersection of traditional art, electronic media, offbeat materials and interactive experiences. He is most widely known for his meta-art, videos that document the creation process, showing millions that art is action, not just result. But Phil's artistic journey almost came to an end when he developed a tremor in his drawing hand. In exploring new ways to create art, Phil discovered that limitations could be the passageway to creativity. In his keynote, Phil will share ways to think about implementing changes in your daily life and not letting obstacles get in the way.

About One Place

One Place is where forward-looking HR and benefits leaders, advisors, insurance executives and technology providers come together to network, learn and strive to transform the benefits industry. The conference's programming explores new strategies to navigate the future of health care and the technology advancements most likely to disrupt the industry. Attendees will learn about the latest solutions designed to keep them ahead of consumer demands and other emerging trends impacting their business.

It will be held at the Gaillard Center, a world-class performance hall and venue space located in Charleston's historic district.

To explore the future of health care and benefits, learn more about One Place 2020 or register now.

Connect with Benefitfocus

Like Benefitfocus on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Benefitfocus

Follow @benefitfocus on Twitter

Follow Benefitfocus on LinkedIn

Follow Benefitfocus on Instagram

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers' health, wealth, property and lifestyle. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully-designed services, enable employers, insurance brokers, carriers and suppliers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver a world-class benefits experience. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results or performance might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; the immature and volatile nature of the market for our products and services; our ability to compete effectively; management of growth; our ability to maintain our culture and recruit and retain qualified personnel; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; privacy; security and other risks associated with our business; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our investor relations department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benefitfocus-announces-headline-speakers-for-one-place-2020-300960219.html

SOURCE Benefitfocus, Inc.