Benefitfocus' : Platform Manages Workforce Transition from First Hire to Re-hire

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a technology platform provider enabling rapid innovation for employers, health plans and consumers, today announces "Colleague Transition Services" as a new core competency in its Benefitplace™ total employer solution. This latest offering enhances the company's total solution approach, which helps employers eliminate manual tasks and automate end-to-end benefits administration, from onboarding and administration to offboarding and rehiring.

With the growing scale of company layoffs, in some instances affecting tens of thousands of workers at a single company, managing the offboarding process with empathy and maintaining relationships with former employees is critical. This is especially true when the economy improves and companies' focus shifts to rehiring workers impacted by layoffs. This latest offering by Benefitfocus provides employers with new capabilities to help displaced workers connect to vetted, hot job leads, career support and additional employment resources.

A key component of these transition services is a digital "Colleague for Life" community – an interactive online portal where employers create customized outreach programs to communicate with and support displaced workers. Employers can activate the Colleague for Life portal to preserve a network of talent for contract work or rehiring as business conditions improve. For former employees, they can take advantage of job placement services, job referrals and other career support tools and resources.

"We believe that many employers are purposefully planning for a comeback and they want to maintain a meaningful connection with their former employees. They want to help them through their current career transition and rehire them, if possible, when conditions change," said Benefitfocus president and CEO Ray August. "As part of our ongoing mission to connect people to the benefits that improve their lives, we've created Colleague Transition Services to help employers provide timely and empathetic support to their valued colleagues in their moment of greatest need."

Colleague for Life community

The Colleague for Life community is designed to curate a variety of content for employers to communicate with and support employees during their time of transition. Examples include:

Personalized content from the employer, helping keep former employees engaged and aware of company programs and events

Job search resources, career advocacy information, third-party career and outplacement services

Trainings and FAQs designed to support employment transition

Information about benefits and services available through benefitplace.com that are designed to align to the specific needs of displaced workers and families during a career transition.

As part of the Benefitplace total employer solution, the Colleague for Life community is now available to the market. Existing employer customers of Benefitfocus are able to take advantage of it immediately, at no extra cost.

Access for former employees

Former employees can easily access the Colleague for Life community directly through a link provided by their former employer, or via an existing benefitplace.com account. This secure channel will be available to them for as long as needed.

Once logged in to the community, former employees can stay in touch with their former employer and gain support during their time of transition, with counseling, training and job opportunities from their former employer or through third parties. They can also shop for benefits and services via benefitplace.com.

Thanks to the resources provided by their former employers in the portal and those built in to benefitplace.com, transitioning employees can receive important information to aid their benefit decisions, in a similar fashion to the way they were previously informed of their employer-sponsored benefits.

Employer customers can contact their account executive for more information about Colleague Transition Services and the Colleague for Life community.

