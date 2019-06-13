Benefitfocus : Through Artificial Intelligence and Cutting-Edge Data Analytics Benefitfocus Helps HR Administrators Identify and Close Gaps in Employee Benefits Coverage

Charleston, S.C. - June 13, 2019 - Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a leading cloud-based benefits management platform and services provider, today announced it will present findings and recommendations from its recent Consumer Benefits Coverage Index™ report at the SHRM Annual Conference & Exposition. The conference is the largest gathering of human resources (HR) professionals, attracting over 18,000 attendees in Las Vegas from June 23-26, 2019.

Based on a sample of one million consumers on the Benefitfocus platform which serves over 25 million individuals, the Consumer Benefits Coverage Index is a measure of how well the typical American's employee benefits portfolio aligns with their expected coverage needs. Co-presenting from Benefitfocus will be Cindi Van Meir, Director of Brand Marketing and Misty Guinn, Director of Benefits & Wellness.

The session takes place on the opening day of the conference, Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 4:20-4:50 PM in the HR Technology Solutions Theater in the Las Vegas Convention Center. Guinn and Van Meir will discuss how companies can help their employees reach and maintain optimal benefits coverage. With practical takeaways, benefits administrators and HR leaders can evolve how they design a benefits portfolio that aligns with the needs of serving a multi-generational workforce, as well as improve communication, engagement and the enrollment experience.

'Benefitfocus is at the forefront of delivering benefits intelligence, using the depth of our data from the largest benefits platform to help identify trends, gaps and opportunities across the employee benefits landscape,' comments Guinn. 'I'm excited to share insights from our index report, paired with our own proprietary analytics, to help HR leaders enhance their benefits strategies, increase employee engagement and drive better utilization.'

Additional information about the session is available on the SHRM conference website here. HR and benefits leaders who may be unable to attend SHRM can also view the Benefitfocus on-demand webinar highlighting key insights from the Consumer Benefits Coverage Index here.