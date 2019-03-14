Benefitfocus : to Host its Largest-ever Benefits Technology & Business Conference, One Place

Charleston, S.C. - March 14, 2019 - Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a leading cloud-based benefits management platform and services provider, today announced that more than 1,200 benefits technology professionals will attend their annual One Place conference. One Place, happening March 26-28 at the Charleston Gaillard Center, is dedicated exclusively to Benefitfocus' enterprise benefits management technology platform, bringing employee benefits professionals together to network and learn from industry thought leaders, technology partners, benefits suppliers, and insurance brokers.

'We are thrilled to welcome such a tremendous number of forward-looking HR and benefits professionals to One Place,' said Ray August, CEO, Benefitfocus. 'Their enthusiastic response confirms what those of us who are part of the Benefitfocus family have long known - that the exciting technology advancements we'll unveil at the conference are poised to disrupt the benefits industry and will shape the strategy of health care benefits for the American workforce for years to come.'

With over 1,200 employees throughout South Carolina, Benefitfocus is a key player in the state's thriving technology industry. One Place will provide a boost to the local economy over the three days of the conference, filling over a dozen Charleston-area hotels and hosting dinners in over 30 restaurants in one evening. Travelers to One Place will be greeted at CHS international airport by Benefitfocus display ads, welcoming them to the #1 city in the U.S. During the event, attendees will also have the chance to tour the Benefitfocus Daniel Island campus, where they will convene for the world's largest benefits planning session as part of Campus Day on March 28.

To learn more about and register for One Place, visit www.benefitfocus.com/one-place.