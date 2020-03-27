Benefytt Technologies : Nearly 40% Of Americans Would Think Twice About Seeking Medical Care for Coronavirus Due to Cost

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The cost of healthcare is still a factor for many Americans during the Coronavirus pandemic. A recent healthinsurance.com survey finds that 39% of Americans would think twice about seeking medical care for Coronavirus due to cost. That's less than the 61% of respondents that said they've avoided seeking medical care due to cost before the Coronavirus pandemic.

When asked about who should pay for COVID-19 testing, 54% believe it should be a combined effort between the Government and health insurance carriers.

When it comes to accessing medical care during the Coronavirus pandemic, 64% of respondents said they intend to use telemedicine services, but only 9% have actually used these services so far. In fact, 61% of respondents said they were familiar with telemedicine before the Coronavirus pandemic, but only 21% had actually tried it.

View the full survey results here: www.healthinsurance.com/learning-center/article/telemedicine-for-coronavirus-treatment

METHODOLOGY:

The above results were gathered through an online poll of more than 1,000 Americans between the ages of 18-64. The poll was conducted from March 20, 2020 to March 23, 2020, gleaning representative samples from each state based on population.

ABOUT HEALTHINSURANCE.COM:

Healthinsurance.com combines the nation's leading health insurance carriers and advanced technology to offer a suite of private insurance solutions and Medicare plan options. In just a few clicks, our website provides consumers the ability to access powerful online comparison tools and educational resources that enable efficient self-guided navigation of available health insurance and Medicare options. For more information, visit www.healthinsurance.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Healthinsurance.com is part of the Benefytt Technologies family companies (NASDAQ: BFYT). This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact, and may include statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding new markets, products, services, growth strategies, anticipated trends in our business and anticipated changes and developments in the United States health insurance system and laws. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs are generally identifiable by use of words "may," "might," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue," or similar expressions and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to maintain relationships and develop new relationships with health insurance carriers and distributors, our ability to retain our members, the demand for our products, the amount of commissions paid to us or changes in health insurance plan pricing practices, our ability to integrate our acquisitions, competition, changes and developments in the United States health insurance system and laws, and our ability to adapt to them, the ability to maintain and enhance our name recognition, difficulties arising from acquisitions or other strategic transactions, and our ability to build the necessary infrastructure and processes to maintain effective controls over financial reporting. These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements are discussed in HIIQ's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as other documents that may be filed by HIIQ from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. You should not rely on any forward-looking statement as representing our views in the future. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nearly-40-of-americans-would-think-twice-about-seeking-medical-care-for-coronavirus-due-to-cost-301030742.html

SOURCE healthinsurance.com