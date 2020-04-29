Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Benefytt Technologies, Inc.    BFYT

BENEFYTT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(BFYT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Benefytt Technologies : SC 13D/A

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 06:18am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13D

(Rule 13d-101)

INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN STATEMENTS FILED PURSUANT

TO § 240.13d-1(a) AND AMENDMENTS THERETO FILED PURSUANT TO

  • 240.13d-2(a)(Amendment No. 2) 1

Benefytt Technologies, Inc.

(Name of Issuer)

Class A Common Stock, $0.001 par value

(Title of Class of Securities)

08182C106

(CUSIP Number)

VOSS CAPITAL, LLC

3773 Richmond Avenue, Suite 500

Houston, Texas 77046

(212) 721-0494

ANDREW FREEDMAN, ESQ.

OLSHAN FROME WOLOSKY LLP

1325 Avenue of the Americas New York, New York 10019 (212) 451-2300

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)

April 24, 2020

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of This Statement)

If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§ 240.13d-1(e),240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box .

Note: Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See § 240.13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.

  • The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes ).

CUSIP No. 08182C106

1

NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

VOSS VALUE FUND, L.P.

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a)

(b)

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

SOURCE OF FUNDS

WC

5

CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEM 2(d) OR

2(e)

6

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

DELAWARE

NUMBER OF

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

SHARES

BENEFICIALLY

607,400*

OWNED BY

8

SHARED VOTING POWER

EACH

REPORTING

- 0 -

PERSON WITH

9

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

607,400*

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

- 0 -

11

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

607,400*

12

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

13

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

4.6%*

14

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

PN

  • Includes 7,400 Shares underlying certain call options exercisable within sixty days hereof. 2

CUSIP No. 08182C106

1

NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

VOSS ADVISORS, LP

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a)

(b)

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

SOURCE OF FUNDS

OO

5

CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEM 2(d) OR

2(e)

6

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

TEXAS

NUMBER OF

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

SHARES

BENEFICIALLY

607,400*

OWNED BY

8

SHARED VOTING POWER

EACH

REPORTING

- 0 -

PERSON WITH

9

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

607,400*

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

- 0 -

11

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

607,400*

12

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

13

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

4.6%*

14

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

PN

  • Includes 7,400 Shares underlying certain call options exercisable within sixty days hereof. 3

CUSIP No. 08182C106

1

NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

VOSS ADVISORS GP, LLC

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a)

(b)

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

SOURCE OF FUNDS

OO

5

CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEM 2(d) OR

2(e)

6

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

TEXAS

NUMBER OF

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

SHARES

BENEFICIALLY

607,400*

OWNED BY

8

SHARED VOTING POWER

EACH

REPORTING

- 0 -

PERSON WITH

9

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

607,400*

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

- 0 -

11

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

607,400*

12

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

13

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

4.6%*

14

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

OO

  • Includes 7,400 Shares underlying certain call options exercisable within sixty days hereof. 4

CUSIP No. 08182C106

1

NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

VOSS CAPITAL, LLC

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a)

(b)

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

SOURCE OF FUNDS

OO

5

CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEM 2(d) OR

2(e)

6

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

TEXAS

NUMBER OF

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

SHARES

BENEFICIALLY

1,053,025*

OWNED BY

8

SHARED VOTING POWER

EACH

REPORTING

- 0 -

PERSON WITH

9

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

1,053,025*

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

- 0 -

11

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

1,053,025*

12

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

13

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

8.0%*

14

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

OO

  • Includes 7,400 Shares underlying certain call options exercisable within sixty days hereof. 5

CUSIP No. 08182C106

1

NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

TRAVIS W. COCKE

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a)

(b)

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

SOURCE OF FUNDS

OO

5

CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEM 2(d) OR

2(e)

  • CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

USA

NUMBER OF

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

SHARES

BENEFICIALLY

1,053,025*

OWNED BY

8

SHARED VOTING POWER

EACH

REPORTING

- 0 -

PERSON WITH

9

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

1,053,025*

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

- 0 -

11

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

1,053,025*

12

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

13

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

8.0%*

14 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON IN

* Includes 7,400 Shares underlying certain call options exercisable within sixty days hereof. 6

CUSIP No. 08182C106

The following constitutes Amendment No. 2 to the Schedule 13D filed by the undersigned ("Amendment No. 2"). This Amendment No. 2 amends the Schedule 13D as specifically set forth herein.

Item 1. Security and Issuer.

Item 1 is hereby amended and restated to read as follows:

This statement relates to the Class A Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share (the "Shares"), of Benefytt Technologies, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Issuer"). The address of the principal executive offices of the Issuer is 3450 Buschwood Park Dr., Suite 200, Tampa, Florida 33618.

Item 3. Source and Amount of Funds or Other Consideration.

Item 3 is hereby amended and restated to read as follows:

The Shares purchased by Voss Value Fund and held in the Voss Managed Account were purchased with working capital (which may, at any given time, include margin loans made by brokerage firms in the ordinary course of business) in open market transactions. The aggregate purchase price of the 600,000 Shares beneficially owned by Voss Value Fund is approximately $12,603,241, excluding brokerage commissions. The aggregate purchase price of certain call options exercisable into 7,400 Shares that may be deemed to be beneficially owned by Voss Value Fund, as further described in Item 6 below, is approximately $59,034, excluding brokerage commissions. The aggregate purchase price of the 445,625 Shares held in the Voss Managed Account is approximately $9,200,236, excluding brokerage commissions.

Item 5. Interest in Securities of the Issuer.

Items 5(a) - (c) are hereby amended and restated to read as follows:

The aggregate percentage of Shares reported owned by each person named herein is based upon 13,203,527 Shares outstanding as of March 30, 2020, which is the total number of Shares outstanding as reported in the Issuer's Definitive Proxy Statement on Form DEF 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2020.

  1. Voss Value Fund
    1. As of the close of business on April 28, 2020, Voss Value Fund beneficially owned 607,400 Shares, including 7,400 Shares underlying certain call options.
      Percentage: Approximately 4.6%
    2. 1. Sole power to vote or direct vote: 607,400
      1. Shared power to vote or direct vote: 0
      2. Sole power to dispose or direct the disposition: 607,400
      3. Shared power to dispose or direct the disposition: 0
    4. The transactions in the Shares by Voss Value Fund since the filing of Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D are set forth in Schedule A and are incorporated herein by reference.

7

CUSIP No. 08182C106

  1. Voss Advisors
    1. Voss Advisors, as the general partner of Voss Value Fund, may be deemed the beneficial owner of the 607,400 Shares owned by Voss Value Fund.
      Percentage: Approximately 4.6%
    2. 1. Sole power to vote or direct vote: 607,400
      1. Shared power to vote or direct vote: 0
      2. Sole power to dispose or direct the disposition: 607,400
      3. Shared power to dispose or direct the disposition: 0
    4. Voss Advisors has not entered into any transactions in the Shares since the filing of Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D. The transactions in the Shares on behalf of Voss Value Fund since the filing of Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D are set forth in Schedule A and are incorporated herein by reference.
  3. Voss GP
    1. Voss GP, as the general partner of Voss Advisors, may be deemed the beneficial owner of the 607,400 Shares owned by Voss Value Fund. Percentage: Approximately 4.6%
    2. 1. Sole power to vote or direct vote: 607,400
      1. Shared power to vote or direct vote: 0
      2. Sole power to dispose or direct the disposition: 607,400
      3. Shared power to dispose or direct the disposition: 0
    4. Voss GP has not entered into any transactions in the Shares since the filing of Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D. The transactions in the Shares on behalf of Voss Value Fund since the filing of Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D are set forth in Schedule A and are incorporated herein by reference.
  5. Voss Capital
    1. As of the close of business on April 28, 2020, 445,625 Shares were held in the Voss Managed Account. Voss Capital, as the investment manager of Voss Value Fund, may be deemed to beneficially own the 607,400 Shares owned by Voss Value Fund.
      Percentage: Approximately 8.0%
    2. 1. Sole power to vote or direct vote: 1,053,025
      1. Shared power to vote or direct vote: 0
      2. Sole power to dispose or direct the disposition: 1,053,025
      3. Shared power to dispose or direct the disposition: 0
    4. The transactions in the Shares by Voss Capital through the Voss Managed Account and on behalf of Voss Value Fund since the filing of Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D are set forth in Schedule A and are incorporated herein by reference.

8

CUSIP No. 08182C106

  1. Mr. Cocke
    1. Mr. Cocke, as the managing member of each of Voss GP and Voss Capital, may be deemed the beneficial owner of the (i) 607,400 Shares owned by Voss Value Fund and (ii) 445,625 Shares held in the Voss Managed Account.
      Percentage: Approximately 8.0%
    2. 1. Sole power to vote or direct vote: 1,053,025
      1. Shared power to vote or direct vote: 0
      2. Sole power to dispose or direct the disposition: 1,053,025
      3. Shared power to dispose or direct the disposition: 0
    4. Mr. Cocke has not entered into any transactions in the Shares since the filing of Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D. The transactions in the Shares on behalf of Voss Value Fund and through the Voss Managed Account since the filing of Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D are set forth in Schedule A and are incorporated herein by reference.

The filing of this Schedule 13D shall not be deemed an admission that the Reporting Persons are, for purposes of Section 13(d) of the Exchange Act, the beneficial owners of any securities of the Issuer that he or it does not directly own. Each of the Reporting Persons specifically disclaims beneficial ownership of the securities reported herein that he or it does not directly own.

Item 6. Contracts, Arrangements, Understandings or Relationships With Respect to Securities of the Issuer.

Item 6 is hereby amended to add the following:

As previously disclosed, Voss Value Fund purchased exchange-listedAmerican-style call options referencing an aggregate of 10,000 Shares, which have an exercise price of $10 and expire on May 15, 2020. As further detailed in Schedule A, Voss Value Fund sold certain of such call options referencing an aggregate of 4,600 Shares. As of the close of business on April 28, 2020, Voss Value Fund has exposure to the remaining call options referencing an aggregate of 5,400 Shares.

As previously disclosed, Voss Value Fund purchased exchange-listedAmerican-style call options referencing an aggregate of 5,000 Shares, which have an exercise price of $10 and expire on January 21, 2022. As further detailed in Schedule A, Voss Value Fund sold certain of such call options referencing an aggregate of 3,000 Shares. As of the close of business on April 28, 2020, Voss Value Fund has exposure to the remaining call options referencing an aggregate of 2,000 Shares.

All transactions with respect to securities of the Issuer as reported on Schedule Aare incorporated herein by reference.

9

CUSIP No. 08182C106

SIGNATURES

After reasonable inquiry and to the best of his knowledge and belief, each of the undersigned certifies that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.

Dated: April 28, 2020

VOSS VALUE FUND, L.P.

By:

Voss Capital, LLC

Investment Manager

By:

/s/ Travis W. Cocke

Name:

Travis W. Cocke

Title:

Managing Member

VOSS ADVISORS, LP

By:

Voss Advisors GP, LLC

General Partner

By:

/s/ Travis W. Cocke

Name:

Travis W. Cocke

Title:

Managing Member

VOSS ADVISORS GP, LLC

By:

/s/ Travis W. Cocke

Name:

Travis W. Cocke

Title:

Managing Member

VOSS CAPITAL LLC

By:

/s/ Travis W. Cocke

Name:

Travis W. Cocke

Title:

Managing Member

/s/ Travis W. Cocke Travis W. Cocke

10

CUSIP No. 08182C106

SCHEDULE A

Transactions in the Securities of the Issuer Since the Filing of Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D

Securities

Price Per

Date of

Nature of the Transaction

Purchased/(Sold)

Share($)

Purchase / Sale

VOSS VALUE FUND, L.P.

Purchase of May 2020

5,000

4.7000

03/05/2020

Call Option ($29 Strike Price) 1 *

Purchase of May 2020

5,000

8.6000

03/05/2020

Call Option ($22 Strike Price) 1*

Purchase of May 2020

7,800

12.2590

03/05/2020

Call Option ($18 Strike Price) 1*

Purchase of January 2021

7,500

16.3000

03/05/2020

Call Option ($15 Strike Price) 2 *

Purchase of January 2021

10,000

12.1000

03/05/2020

Call Option ($20 Strike Price) 2*

Sale of January 2022

(10,000)

7.7000

03/05/2020

Put Option ($22 Strike Price) 3 +

Sale of January 2022

(10,000)

6.5000

03/05/2020

Put Option ($20 Strike Price) 3 +

Sale of August 2020

(5,000)

6.5000

03/11/2020

Call Option ($27 Strike Price) 4 +

Sale of January 2021

(10,000)

6.0000

03/11/2020

Call Option ($30 Strike Price) 2+

Purchase of May 2020

5,000

3.3000

03/12/2020

Call Option ($29 Strike Price) 1*

Purchase of August 2020

5,000

6.5000

03/12/2020

Call Option ($24 Strike Price) 4*

Purchase of August 2020

10,000

6.3000

03/12/2020

Call Option ($25 Strike Price) 4*

Purchase of May 2020

10,000

8.0000

03/12/2020

Call Option ($19 Strike Price) 1*

Purchase of May 2020

10,000

9.0000

03/12/2020

Call Option ($18 Strike Price) 1*

Purchase of Class A Common

10,000

22.8199

03/13/2020

Stock

Purchase of May 2020

10,000

3.3000

03/13/2020

Call Option ($30 Strike Price) 1*

Purchase of May 2020

10,000

9.3000

03/13/2020

Call Option ($17 Strike Price) 1*

Purchase of January 2021

10,000

10.5000

03/13/2020

Call Option ($20 Strike Price) 2*

Purchase of August 2020

10,000

4.4000

03/13/2020

Call Option ($31 Strike Price) 4*

Purchase of August 2020

2,500

11.0000

03/16/2020

Put Option ($25 Strike Price) 5 *

Purchase of May 2020

10,000

3.2000

03/16/2020

Put Option ($15 Strike Price) 6 *

Sale of January 2021

(10,000)

6.5000

03/16/2020

Call Option ($20 Strike Price) 2+

Purchase of January 2021

10,000

9.0000

03/16/2020

Put Option ($25 Strike Price) 7 *

Sale of Class A Common Stock

(5,000)

25.3000

03/18/2020

Purchase of May 2020

10,000

4.5000

03/18/2020

Put Option ($19 Strike Price) 6*

Sale of Class A Common Stock

(14,200)

22.9324

03/18/2020

Purchase of January 2021

2,500

5.5000

03/19/2020

Put Option ($15 Strike Price) 7*

Sale of Class A Common Stock

(2,928)

19.9900

03/19/2020

Purchase of August 2020

10,000

9.5000

03/19/2020

Put Option ($23 Strike Price) 5*

Purchase of January 2021

10,000

9.0000

03/19/2020

Put Option ($20 Strike Price) 7*

Purchase of May 2020

10,000

8.5000

03/19/2020

Put Option ($25 Strike Price) 6*

Purchase of August 2020

2,500

10.2000

03/20/2020

Put Option ($25 Strike Price) 5*

Purchase of May 2020

10,000

6.4000

03/20/2020

Put Option ($22 Strike Price) 6*

Sale of August 2020

(10,000)

4.9000

03/23/2020

Call Option ($16 Strike Price) 4+

Sale of Class A Common Stock

(5,005)

18.6980

03/24/2020

Purchase of August 2020

10,000

2.2500

03/24/2020

Call Option ($30 Strike Price) 4*

Purchase of May 2020

10,000

0.9000

03/24/2020

Call Option ($32 Strike Price) 1*

Purchase of January 2021

600

7.5000

03/25/2020

Call Option ($20 Strike Price) 2*

Purchase of January 2021

6,200

7.0000

03/25/2020

Call Option ($25 Strike Price) 2*

Purchase of January 2021

10,000

7.5000

03/25/2020

Call Option ($22 Strike Price) 2*

Purchase of January 2021

10,000

8.5000

03/25/2020

Call Option ($18 Strike Price) 2*

Sale of Class A Common Stock

(9,100)

20.1795

03/25/2020

Purchase of August 2020

5,000

7.5000

03/31/2020

Put Option ($25 Strike Price) 5*

Purchase of January 2021

10,000

8.0000

03/31/2020

Put Option ($22 Strike Price) 7*

Purchase of January 2021

7,500

4.5000

04/06/2020

Put Option ($15 Strike Price) 7*

Purchase of January 2021

1,200

2.6500

04/16/2020

Call Option ($35 Strike Price) 2*

Purchase of August 2020

5,000

3.3000

04/16/2020

Call Option ($27 Strike Price) 4*

Purchase of January 2021

10,000

5.6000

04/16/2020

Call Option ($25 Strike Price) 2*

Purchase of August 2020

10,000

2.7500

04/16/2020

Call Option ($29 Strike Price) 4*

Purchase of January 2021

10,000

3.7000

04/17/2020

Call Option ($35 Strike Price) 2*

Purchase of January 2021

12,400

4.7000

04/17/2020

Call Option ($30 Strike Price) 2*

Sale of Class A Common Stock

(700)

25.2700

04/17/2020

Purchase of January 2021

1,200

3.3000

04/22/2020

Call Option ($35 Strike Price) 2*

Purchase of January 2022

3,000

11.5467

04/27/2020

Put Option ($25 Strike Price) 3*

Purchase of May 2020

4,600

0.2815

04/27/2020

Put Option ($14 Strike Price) 6*

Purchase of January 2022

4,600

6.7348

04/27/2020

Put Option ($17 Strike Price) 3*

Purchase of January 2022

4,600

8.2587

04/27/2020

Put Option ($20 Strike Price) 3*

Purchase of January 2021

4,600

2.1576

04/27/2020

Put Option ($13 Strike Price) 7*

Purchase of January 2022

4,600

9.5391

04/27/2020

Put Option ($22 Strike Price) 3*

Purchase of January 2021

4,600

4.0609

04/27/2020

Put Option ($18 Strike Price) 7*

Purchase of January 2021

11,800

10.0017

04/27/2020

Call Option ($20 Strike Price) 2*

Purchase of August 2020

4,600

11.1022

04/27/2020

Call Option ($16 Strike Price) 4*

Purchase of January 2022

4,600

10.6565

04/27/2020

Call Option ($25 Strike Price) 8*

Purchase of January 2021

6,500

4.3892

04/27/2020

Call Option ($35 Strike Price) 2*

Purchase of January 2021

4,600

1.3630

04/27/2020

Put Option ($10 Strike Price) 7*

Purchase of January 2021

4,600

7.7565

04/27/2020

Put Option ($25 Strike Price) 7*

Purchase of January 2021

4,600

11.2087

04/27/2020

Call Option ($18 Strike Price) 2*

Purchase of January 2021

1,500

1.0400

04/27/2020

Put Option ($8 Strike Price) 7*

Sale of May 2020

(4,600)

14.7500

04/27/2020

Call Option ($29 Strike Price) 1

Sale of January 2022

(3,000)

16.5200

04/27/2020

Call Option ($10 Strike Price) 8

Sale of Class A Common Stock

(4,200)

24.1100

04/28/2020

Purchase of January 2021

5,400

4.2944

04/28/2020

Put Option ($18 Strike Price) 7*

Purchase of January 2021

7,200

3.5431

04/28/2020

Call Option ($35 Strike Price) 2*

Purchase of January 2022

5,400

6.9907

04/28/2020

Put Option ($17 Strike Price) 3*

Purchase of January 2021

5,400

8.0648

04/28/2020

Put Option ($25 Strike Price) 7*

Purchase of January 2022

5,400

8.5463

04/28/2020

Put Option ($20 Strike Price) 3*

Purchase of January 2021

5,400

2.3000

04/28/2020

Put Option ($13 Strike Price) 7*

Purchase of January 2022

3,100

12.2806

04/28/2020

Put Option ($25 Strike Price) 3*

Purchase of January 2021

5,400

10.0630

04/28/2020

Call Option ($18 Strike Price) 2*

Purchase of January 2022

5,400

10.2148

04/28/2020

Put Option ($22 Strike Price) 3*

Purchase of May 2020

5,400

0.2009

04/28/2020

Put Option ($14 Strike Price) 6*

Purchase of January 2022

5,400

10.1185

04/28/2020

Call Option ($25 Strike Price) 8*

Purchase of January 2021

12,600

9.0857

04/28/2020

Call Option ($20 Strike Price) 2*

Purchase of January 2021

5,400

1.3574

04/28/2020

Put Option ($10 Strike Price) 7*

Purchase of January 2021

300

0.9500

04/28/2020

Put Option ($8 Strike Price) 7*

Purchase of August 2020

5,400

9.8148

04/28/2020

Call Option ($16 Strike Price) 4*

CUSIP No. 08182C106

VOSS CAPITAL, LLC

(Through the Voss Managed Account)

Purchase of Class A Common

3,500

27.9636

03/09/2020

Stock

Purchase of Class A Common

52,500

22.3386

03/13/2020

Stock

Purchase of Class A Common

1,000

22.6145

03/16/2020

Stock

Sale of Class A Common Stock

(1,933)

19.6789

03/19/2020

Sale of Class A Common Stock

(16,800)

21.7471

03/25/2020

Purchase of Class A Common

6,000

21.8512

03/26/2020

Stock

Sale of Class A Common Stock

(9,568)

21.1447

03/26/2020

Sale of August 2020

(10,000)

3.5000

04/07/2020

Call Option ($25 Strike Price) 4+

Sale of August 2020

(10,000)

4.5000

04/07/2020

Call Option ($21 Strike Price) 4+

Sale of Class A Common Stock

(19,223)

21.1803

04/07/2020

Sale of Class A Common Stock

(4,975)

21.0374

04/08/2020

Sale of November 2020

(10,000)

4.3000

04/08/2020

Call Option ($25 Strike Price) 9 +

Sale of November 2020

(600)

4.2000

04/09/2020

Call Option ($25 Strike Price) 8+

Sale of November 2020

(600)

6.0000

04/09/2020

Call Option ($20 Strike Price) 8+

Sale of Class A Common Stock

(500)

21.5170

04/09/2020

Sale of July 2020

(10,000)

4.0000

04/09/2020

Call Option ($20 Strike Price) 10 +

Sale of August 2020

(10,000)

4.5000

04/09/2020

Call Option ($20 Strike Price) 4+

Sale of Class A Common Stock

(11,200)

22.6369

04/16/2020

Sale of Class A Common Stock

(1,900)

25.4100

04/17/2020

Sale of Class A Common Stock

(5,300)

24.8790

04/20/2020

Sale of Class A Common Stock

(1,000)

23.3495

04/21/2020

Sale of Class A Common Stock

(2,700)

24.0344

04/22/2020

Sale of Class A Common Stock

(3,800)

24.4029

04/23/2020

Sale of Class A Common Stock

(5,600)

24.3998

04/24/2020

Sale of Class A Common Stock

(5,944)

23.9001

04/27/2020

Sale of Class A Common Stock

(900)

24.1211

04/28/2020

Sale of Class A Common Stock

(1,600)

24.1088

04/28/2020

  • Represents shares underlying exchange-listedAmerican-style call options. These call options expire on May 15, 2020.
  • Represents shares underlying exchange-listedAmerican-style call options. These call options expire on January 15, 2021.
    3 Represents shares underlying exchange-listedAmerican-style put options. These put options expire on January 21, 2022.
    4 Represents shares underlying exchange-listedAmerican-style call options. These call options expire on August 21, 2020.
    5 Represents shares underlying exchange-listedAmerican-style put options. These put options expire on August 21, 2020.
    6 Represents shares underlying exchange-listedAmerican-style put options. These put options expire on May 15, 2020.
    7 Represents shares underlying exchange-listedAmerican-style put options. These put options expire on January 15, 2021.
    8 Represents shares underlying exchange-listedAmerican-style call options. These call options expire on January 21, 2022.
    9 Represents shares underlying exchange-listedAmerican-style call options. These call options expire on November 20, 2020.

10 Represents shares underlying exchange-listedAmerican-style call options. These call options expire on July 17, 2020. * Represents a purchase to cover a short position.

+ Represents a short sale.

Disclaimer

Benefytt Technologies Inc. published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 10:17:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BENEFYTT TECHNOLOGIES, INC
06:18aBENEFYTT TECHNOLOGIES : Sc 13d/a
PU
04/27BENEFYTT TECHNOLOGIES : To Announce First Quarter Results on Wednesday, May 6, 2..
AQ
04/15BENEFYTT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulat..
AQ
04/14Benefytt Technologies Announces Director Departure
GL
04/10BENEFYTT TECHNOLOGIES : 52% Don't Have Enough Money Saved To Cover Medical Costs..
PR
04/01BENEFYTT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/01Schubert Firm Investigating Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Benefytt T..
PR
03/26BENEFYTT TECHNOLOGIES : Nearly 40% Of Americans Would Think Twice About Seeking ..
PR
03/17Benefytt Announces Actions Taken to Help Insureds and other Consumers During ..
GL
03/04HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS : 10-k
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 319 M
EBIT 2020 48,2 M
Net income 2020 26,4 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
P/E ratio 2021 8,98x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,00x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,84x
Capitalization 318 M
Chart BENEFYTT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Benefytt Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BENEFYTT TECHNOLOGIES, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 52,80  $
Last Close Price 24,11  $
Spread / Highest target 211%
Spread / Average Target 119%
Spread / Lowest Target 86,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gavin D. Southwell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul G. Gabos Non-Executive Chairman
Erik M. Helding Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Paul E. Avery Independent Director
Anthony J. Barkett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BENEFYTT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.24.99%318
AON PLC-17.26%39 822
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-13.38%22 518
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.-18.91%14 641
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-9.83%10 094
EHEALTH, INC.14.93%2 789
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group