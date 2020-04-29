Benefytt Technologies : SC 13D/A 0 04/29/2020 | 06:18am EDT Send by mail :

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 SCHEDULE 13D (Rule 13d-101) INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN STATEMENTS FILED PURSUANT TO § 240.13d-1(a) AND AMENDMENTS THERETO FILED PURSUANT TO 240.13d-2(a) (Amendment No. 2) 1 Benefytt Technologies, Inc. (Name of Issuer) Class A Common Stock, $0.001 par value (Title of Class of Securities) 08182C106 (CUSIP Number) VOSS CAPITAL, LLC 3773 Richmond Avenue, Suite 500 Houston, Texas 77046 (212) 721-0494 ANDREW FREEDMAN, ESQ. OLSHAN FROME WOLOSKY LLP 1325 Avenue of the Americas New York, New York 10019 (212) 451-2300 (Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications) April 24, 2020 (Date of Event Which Requires Filing of This Statement) If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§ 240.13d-1(e),240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box ☒. Note: Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See § 240.13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to be sent. The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page. The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes ). CUSIP No. 08182C106 1 NAME OF REPORTING PERSON VOSS VALUE FUND, L.P. 2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (a) ☐ (b) ☐ 3 SEC USE ONLY 4 SOURCE OF FUNDS WC 5 CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEM 2(d) OR ☐ 2(e) 6 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION DELAWARE NUMBER OF 7 SOLE VOTING POWER SHARES BENEFICIALLY 607,400* OWNED BY 8 SHARED VOTING POWER EACH REPORTING - 0 - PERSON WITH 9 SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER 607,400* 10 SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER - 0 - 11 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON 607,400* 12 CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES ☐ 13 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11) 4.6%* 14 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON PN Includes 7,400 Shares underlying certain call options exercisable within sixty days hereof. 2 CUSIP No. 08182C106 1 NAME OF REPORTING PERSON VOSS ADVISORS, LP 2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (a) ☐ (b) ☐ 3 SEC USE ONLY 4 SOURCE OF FUNDS OO 5 CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEM 2(d) OR ☐ 2(e) 6 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION TEXAS NUMBER OF 7 SOLE VOTING POWER SHARES BENEFICIALLY 607,400* OWNED BY 8 SHARED VOTING POWER EACH REPORTING - 0 - PERSON WITH 9 SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER 607,400* 10 SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER - 0 - 11 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON 607,400* 12 CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES ☐ 13 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11) 4.6%* 14 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON PN Includes 7,400 Shares underlying certain call options exercisable within sixty days hereof. 3 CUSIP No. 08182C106 1 NAME OF REPORTING PERSON VOSS ADVISORS GP, LLC 2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (a) ☐ (b) ☐ 3 SEC USE ONLY 4 SOURCE OF FUNDS OO 5 CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEM 2(d) OR ☐ 2(e) 6 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION TEXAS NUMBER OF 7 SOLE VOTING POWER SHARES BENEFICIALLY 607,400* OWNED BY 8 SHARED VOTING POWER EACH REPORTING - 0 - PERSON WITH 9 SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER 607,400* 10 SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER - 0 - 11 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON 607,400* 12 CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES ☐ 13 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11) 4.6%* 14 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON OO Includes 7,400 Shares underlying certain call options exercisable within sixty days hereof. 4 CUSIP No. 08182C106 1 NAME OF REPORTING PERSON VOSS CAPITAL, LLC 2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (a) ☐ (b) ☐ 3 SEC USE ONLY 4 SOURCE OF FUNDS OO 5 CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEM 2(d) OR ☐ 2(e) 6 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION TEXAS NUMBER OF 7 SOLE VOTING POWER SHARES BENEFICIALLY 1,053,025* OWNED BY 8 SHARED VOTING POWER EACH REPORTING - 0 - PERSON WITH 9 SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER 1,053,025* 10 SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER - 0 - 11 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON 1,053,025* 12 CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES ☐ 13 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11) 8.0%* 14 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON OO Includes 7,400 Shares underlying certain call options exercisable within sixty days hereof. 5 CUSIP No. 08182C106 1 NAME OF REPORTING PERSON TRAVIS W. COCKE 2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (a) ☒ (b) ☐ 3 SEC USE ONLY 4 SOURCE OF FUNDS OO 5 CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEM 2(d) OR ☐ 2(e) CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION USA NUMBER OF 7 SOLE VOTING POWER SHARES BENEFICIALLY 1,053,025* OWNED BY 8 SHARED VOTING POWER EACH REPORTING - 0 - PERSON WITH 9 SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER 1,053,025* 10 SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER - 0 - 11 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON 1,053,025* 12 CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES ☐ 13 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11) 8.0%* 14 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON IN * Includes 7,400 Shares underlying certain call options exercisable within sixty days hereof. 6 CUSIP No. 08182C106 The following constitutes Amendment No. 2 to the Schedule 13D filed by the undersigned ("Amendment No. 2"). This Amendment No. 2 amends the Schedule 13D as specifically set forth herein. Item 1. Security and Issuer. Item 1 is hereby amended and restated to read as follows: This statement relates to the Class A Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share (the "Shares"), of Benefytt Technologies, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Issuer"). The address of the principal executive offices of the Issuer is 3450 Buschwood Park Dr., Suite 200, Tampa, Florida 33618. Item 3. Source and Amount of Funds or Other Consideration. Item 3 is hereby amended and restated to read as follows: The Shares purchased by Voss Value Fund and held in the Voss Managed Account were purchased with working capital (which may, at any given time, include margin loans made by brokerage firms in the ordinary course of business) in open market transactions. The aggregate purchase price of the 600,000 Shares beneficially owned by Voss Value Fund is approximately $12,603,241, excluding brokerage commissions. The aggregate purchase price of certain call options exercisable into 7,400 Shares that may be deemed to be beneficially owned by Voss Value Fund, as further described in Item 6 below, is approximately $59,034, excluding brokerage commissions. The aggregate purchase price of the 445,625 Shares held in the Voss Managed Account is approximately $9,200,236, excluding brokerage commissions. Item 5. Interest in Securities of the Issuer. Items 5(a) - (c) are hereby amended and restated to read as follows: The aggregate percentage of Shares reported owned by each person named herein is based upon 13,203,527 Shares outstanding as of March 30, 2020, which is the total number of Shares outstanding as reported in the Issuer's Definitive Proxy Statement on Form DEF 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2020. Voss Value Fund As of the close of business on April 28, 2020, Voss Value Fund beneficially owned 607,400 Shares, including 7,400 Shares underlying certain call options.

Percentage: Approximately 4.6% 1. Sole power to vote or direct vote: 607,400 Shared power to vote or direct vote: 0 Sole power to dispose or direct the disposition: 607,400 Shared power to dispose or direct the disposition: 0 The transactions in the Shares by Voss Value Fund since the filing of Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D are set forth in Schedule A and are incorporated herein by reference. 7 CUSIP No. 08182C106 Voss Advisors Voss Advisors, as the general partner of Voss Value Fund, may be deemed the beneficial owner of the 607,400 Shares owned by Voss Value Fund.

Percentage: Approximately 4.6% 1. Sole power to vote or direct vote: 607,400 Shared power to vote or direct vote: 0 Sole power to dispose or direct the disposition: 607,400 Shared power to dispose or direct the disposition: 0 Voss Advisors has not entered into any transactions in the Shares since the filing of Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D. The transactions in the Shares on behalf of Voss Value Fund since the filing of Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D are set forth in Schedule A and are incorporated herein by reference. Voss GP Voss GP, as the general partner of Voss Advisors, may be deemed the beneficial owner of the 607,400 Shares owned by Voss Value Fund. Percentage: Approximately 4.6% 1. Sole power to vote or direct vote: 607,400 Shared power to vote or direct vote: 0 Sole power to dispose or direct the disposition: 607,400 Shared power to dispose or direct the disposition: 0 Voss GP has not entered into any transactions in the Shares since the filing of Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D. The transactions in the Shares on behalf of Voss Value Fund since the filing of Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D are set forth in Schedule A and are incorporated herein by reference. Voss Capital As of the close of business on April 28, 2020, 445,625 Shares were held in the Voss Managed Account. Voss Capital, as the investment manager of Voss Value Fund, may be deemed to beneficially own the 607,400 Shares owned by Voss Value Fund.

Percentage: Approximately 8.0% 1. Sole power to vote or direct vote: 1,053,025 Shared power to vote or direct vote: 0 Sole power to dispose or direct the disposition: 1,053,025 Shared power to dispose or direct the disposition: 0 The transactions in the Shares by Voss Capital through the Voss Managed Account and on behalf of Voss Value Fund since the filing of Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D are set forth in Schedule A and are incorporated herein by reference. 8 CUSIP No. 08182C106 Mr. Cocke Mr. Cocke, as the managing member of each of Voss GP and Voss Capital, may be deemed the beneficial owner of the (i) 607,400 Shares owned by Voss Value Fund and (ii) 445,625 Shares held in the Voss Managed Account.

Percentage: Approximately 8.0% 1. Sole power to vote or direct vote: 1,053,025 Shared power to vote or direct vote: 0 Sole power to dispose or direct the disposition: 1,053,025 Shared power to dispose or direct the disposition: 0 Mr. Cocke has not entered into any transactions in the Shares since the filing of Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D. The transactions in the Shares on behalf of Voss Value Fund and through the Voss Managed Account since the filing of Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D are set forth in Schedule A and are incorporated herein by reference. The filing of this Schedule 13D shall not be deemed an admission that the Reporting Persons are, for purposes of Section 13(d) of the Exchange Act, the beneficial owners of any securities of the Issuer that he or it does not directly own. Each of the Reporting Persons specifically disclaims beneficial ownership of the securities reported herein that he or it does not directly own. Item 6. Contracts, Arrangements, Understandings or Relationships With Respect to Securities of the Issuer. Item 6 is hereby amended to add the following: As previously disclosed, Voss Value Fund purchased exchange-listedAmerican-style call options referencing an aggregate of 10,000 Shares, which have an exercise price of $10 and expire on May 15, 2020. As further detailed in Schedule A, Voss Value Fund sold certain of such call options referencing an aggregate of 4,600 Shares. As of the close of business on April 28, 2020, Voss Value Fund has exposure to the remaining call options referencing an aggregate of 5,400 Shares. As previously disclosed, Voss Value Fund purchased exchange-listedAmerican-style call options referencing an aggregate of 5,000 Shares, which have an exercise price of $10 and expire on January 21, 2022. As further detailed in Schedule A, Voss Value Fund sold certain of such call options referencing an aggregate of 3,000 Shares. As of the close of business on April 28, 2020, Voss Value Fund has exposure to the remaining call options referencing an aggregate of 2,000 Shares. All transactions with respect to securities of the Issuer as reported on Schedule Aare incorporated herein by reference. 9 CUSIP No. 08182C106 SIGNATURES After reasonable inquiry and to the best of his knowledge and belief, each of the undersigned certifies that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct. Dated: April 28, 2020 VOSS VALUE FUND, L.P. By: Voss Capital, LLC Investment Manager By: /s/ Travis W. Cocke Name: Travis W. Cocke Title: Managing Member VOSS ADVISORS, LP By: Voss Advisors GP, LLC General Partner By: /s/ Travis W. Cocke Name: Travis W. Cocke Title: Managing Member VOSS ADVISORS GP, LLC By: /s/ Travis W. Cocke Name: Travis W. Cocke Title: Managing Member VOSS CAPITAL LLC By: /s/ Travis W. Cocke Name: Travis W. Cocke Title: Managing Member /s/ Travis W. Cocke Travis W. Cocke 10 CUSIP No. 08182C106 SCHEDULE A Transactions in the Securities of the Issuer Since the Filing of Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D Securities Price Per Date of Nature of the Transaction Purchased/(Sold) Share($) Purchase / Sale VOSS VALUE FUND, L.P. Purchase of May 2020 5,000 4.7000 03/05/2020 Call Option ($29 Strike Price) 1 * Purchase of May 2020 5,000 8.6000 03/05/2020 Call Option ($22 Strike Price) 1* Purchase of May 2020 7,800 12.2590 03/05/2020 Call Option ($18 Strike Price) 1* Purchase of January 2021 7,500 16.3000 03/05/2020 Call Option ($15 Strike Price) 2 * Purchase of January 2021 10,000 12.1000 03/05/2020 Call Option ($20 Strike Price) 2* Sale of January 2022 (10,000) 7.7000 03/05/2020 Put Option ($22 Strike Price) 3 + Sale of January 2022 (10,000) 6.5000 03/05/2020 Put Option ($20 Strike Price) 3 + Sale of August 2020 (5,000) 6.5000 03/11/2020 Call Option ($27 Strike Price) 4 + Sale of January 2021 (10,000) 6.0000 03/11/2020 Call Option ($30 Strike Price) 2+ Purchase of May 2020 5,000 3.3000 03/12/2020 Call Option ($29 Strike Price) 1* Purchase of August 2020 5,000 6.5000 03/12/2020 Call Option ($24 Strike Price) 4* Purchase of August 2020 10,000 6.3000 03/12/2020 Call Option ($25 Strike Price) 4* Purchase of May 2020 10,000 8.0000 03/12/2020 Call Option ($19 Strike Price) 1* Purchase of May 2020 10,000 9.0000 03/12/2020 Call Option ($18 Strike Price) 1* Purchase of Class A Common 10,000 22.8199 03/13/2020 Stock Purchase of May 2020 10,000 3.3000 03/13/2020 Call Option ($30 Strike Price) 1* Purchase of May 2020 10,000 9.3000 03/13/2020 Call Option ($17 Strike Price) 1* Purchase of January 2021 10,000 10.5000 03/13/2020 Call Option ($20 Strike Price) 2* Purchase of August 2020 10,000 4.4000 03/13/2020 Call Option ($31 Strike Price) 4* Purchase of August 2020 2,500 11.0000 03/16/2020 Put Option ($25 Strike Price) 5 * Purchase of May 2020 10,000 3.2000 03/16/2020 Put Option ($15 Strike Price) 6 * Sale of January 2021 (10,000) 6.5000 03/16/2020 Call Option ($20 Strike Price) 2+ Purchase of January 2021 10,000 9.0000 03/16/2020 Put Option ($25 Strike Price) 7 * Sale of Class A Common Stock (5,000) 25.3000 03/18/2020 Purchase of May 2020 10,000 4.5000 03/18/2020 Put Option ($19 Strike Price) 6* Sale of Class A Common Stock (14,200) 22.9324 03/18/2020 Purchase of January 2021 2,500 5.5000 03/19/2020 Put Option ($15 Strike Price) 7* Sale of Class A Common Stock (2,928) 19.9900 03/19/2020 Purchase of August 2020 10,000 9.5000 03/19/2020 Put Option ($23 Strike Price) 5* Purchase of January 2021 10,000 9.0000 03/19/2020 Put Option ($20 Strike Price) 7* Purchase of May 2020 10,000 8.5000 03/19/2020 Put Option ($25 Strike Price) 6* Purchase of August 2020 2,500 10.2000 03/20/2020 Put Option ($25 Strike Price) 5* Purchase of May 2020 10,000 6.4000 03/20/2020 Put Option ($22 Strike Price) 6* Sale of August 2020 (10,000) 4.9000 03/23/2020 Call Option ($16 Strike Price) 4+ Sale of Class A Common Stock (5,005) 18.6980 03/24/2020 Purchase of August 2020 10,000 2.2500 03/24/2020 Call Option ($30 Strike Price) 4* Purchase of May 2020 10,000 0.9000 03/24/2020 Call Option ($32 Strike Price) 1* Purchase of January 2021 600 7.5000 03/25/2020 Call Option ($20 Strike Price) 2* Purchase of January 2021 6,200 7.0000 03/25/2020 Call Option ($25 Strike Price) 2* Purchase of January 2021 10,000 7.5000 03/25/2020 Call Option ($22 Strike Price) 2* Purchase of January 2021 10,000 8.5000 03/25/2020 Call Option ($18 Strike Price) 2* Sale of Class A Common Stock (9,100) 20.1795 03/25/2020 Purchase of August 2020 5,000 7.5000 03/31/2020 Put Option ($25 Strike Price) 5* Purchase of January 2021 10,000 8.0000 03/31/2020 Put Option ($22 Strike Price) 7* Purchase of January 2021 7,500 4.5000 04/06/2020 Put Option ($15 Strike Price) 7* Purchase of January 2021 1,200 2.6500 04/16/2020 Call Option ($35 Strike Price) 2* Purchase of August 2020 5,000 3.3000 04/16/2020 Call Option ($27 Strike Price) 4* Purchase of January 2021 10,000 5.6000 04/16/2020 Call Option ($25 Strike Price) 2* Purchase of August 2020 10,000 2.7500 04/16/2020 Call Option ($29 Strike Price) 4* Purchase of January 2021 10,000 3.7000 04/17/2020 Call Option ($35 Strike Price) 2* Purchase of January 2021 12,400 4.7000 04/17/2020 Call Option ($30 Strike Price) 2* Sale of Class A Common Stock (700) 25.2700 04/17/2020 Purchase of January 2021 1,200 3.3000 04/22/2020 Call Option ($35 Strike Price) 2* Purchase of January 2022 3,000 11.5467 04/27/2020 Put Option ($25 Strike Price) 3* Purchase of May 2020 4,600 0.2815 04/27/2020 Put Option ($14 Strike Price) 6* Purchase of January 2022 4,600 6.7348 04/27/2020 Put Option ($17 Strike Price) 3* Purchase of January 2022 4,600 8.2587 04/27/2020 Put Option ($20 Strike Price) 3* Purchase of January 2021 4,600 2.1576 04/27/2020 Put Option ($13 Strike Price) 7* Purchase of January 2022 4,600 9.5391 04/27/2020 Put Option ($22 Strike Price) 3* Purchase of January 2021 4,600 4.0609 04/27/2020 Put Option ($18 Strike Price) 7* Purchase of January 2021 11,800 10.0017 04/27/2020 Call Option ($20 Strike Price) 2* Purchase of August 2020 4,600 11.1022 04/27/2020 Call Option ($16 Strike Price) 4* Purchase of January 2022 4,600 10.6565 04/27/2020 Call Option ($25 Strike Price) 8* Purchase of January 2021 6,500 4.3892 04/27/2020 Call Option ($35 Strike Price) 2* Purchase of January 2021 4,600 1.3630 04/27/2020 Put Option ($10 Strike Price) 7* Purchase of January 2021 4,600 7.7565 04/27/2020 Put Option ($25 Strike Price) 7* Purchase of January 2021 4,600 11.2087 04/27/2020 Call Option ($18 Strike Price) 2* Purchase of January 2021 1,500 1.0400 04/27/2020 Put Option ($8 Strike Price) 7* Sale of May 2020 (4,600) 14.7500 04/27/2020 Call Option ($29 Strike Price) 1 Sale of January 2022 (3,000) 16.5200 04/27/2020 Call Option ($10 Strike Price) 8 Sale of Class A Common Stock (4,200) 24.1100 04/28/2020 Purchase of January 2021 5,400 4.2944 04/28/2020 Put Option ($18 Strike Price) 7* Purchase of January 2021 7,200 3.5431 04/28/2020 Call Option ($35 Strike Price) 2* Purchase of January 2022 5,400 6.9907 04/28/2020 Put Option ($17 Strike Price) 3* Purchase of January 2021 5,400 8.0648 04/28/2020 Put Option ($25 Strike Price) 7* Purchase of January 2022 5,400 8.5463 04/28/2020 Put Option ($20 Strike Price) 3* Purchase of January 2021 5,400 2.3000 04/28/2020 Put Option ($13 Strike Price) 7* Purchase of January 2022 3,100 12.2806 04/28/2020 Put Option ($25 Strike Price) 3* Purchase of January 2021 5,400 10.0630 04/28/2020 Call Option ($18 Strike Price) 2* Purchase of January 2022 5,400 10.2148 04/28/2020 Put Option ($22 Strike Price) 3* Purchase of May 2020 5,400 0.2009 04/28/2020 Put Option ($14 Strike Price) 6* Purchase of January 2022 5,400 10.1185 04/28/2020 Call Option ($25 Strike Price) 8* Purchase of January 2021 12,600 9.0857 04/28/2020 Call Option ($20 Strike Price) 2* Purchase of January 2021 5,400 1.3574 04/28/2020 Put Option ($10 Strike Price) 7* Purchase of January 2021 300 0.9500 04/28/2020 Put Option ($8 Strike Price) 7* Purchase of August 2020 5,400 9.8148 04/28/2020 Call Option ($16 Strike Price) 4* CUSIP No. 08182C106 VOSS CAPITAL, LLC (Through the Voss Managed Account) Purchase of Class A Common 3,500 27.9636 03/09/2020 Stock Purchase of Class A Common 52,500 22.3386 03/13/2020 Stock Purchase of Class A Common 1,000 22.6145 03/16/2020 Stock Sale of Class A Common Stock (1,933) 19.6789 03/19/2020 Sale of Class A Common Stock (16,800) 21.7471 03/25/2020 Purchase of Class A Common 6,000 21.8512 03/26/2020 Stock Sale of Class A Common Stock (9,568) 21.1447 03/26/2020 Sale of August 2020 (10,000) 3.5000 04/07/2020 Call Option ($25 Strike Price) 4+ Sale of August 2020 (10,000) 4.5000 04/07/2020 Call Option ($21 Strike Price) 4+ Sale of Class A Common Stock (19,223) 21.1803 04/07/2020 Sale of Class A Common Stock (4,975) 21.0374 04/08/2020 Sale of November 2020 (10,000) 4.3000 04/08/2020 Call Option ($25 Strike Price) 9 + Sale of November 2020 (600) 4.2000 04/09/2020 Call Option ($25 Strike Price) 8+ Sale of November 2020 (600) 6.0000 04/09/2020 Call Option ($20 Strike Price) 8+ Sale of Class A Common Stock (500) 21.5170 04/09/2020 Sale of July 2020 (10,000) 4.0000 04/09/2020 Call Option ($20 Strike Price) 10 + Sale of August 2020 (10,000) 4.5000 04/09/2020 Call Option ($20 Strike Price) 4+ Sale of Class A Common Stock (11,200) 22.6369 04/16/2020 Sale of Class A Common Stock (1,900) 25.4100 04/17/2020 Sale of Class A Common Stock (5,300) 24.8790 04/20/2020 Sale of Class A Common Stock (1,000) 23.3495 04/21/2020 Sale of Class A Common Stock (2,700) 24.0344 04/22/2020 Sale of Class A Common Stock (3,800) 24.4029 04/23/2020 Sale of Class A Common Stock (5,600) 24.3998 04/24/2020 Sale of Class A Common Stock (5,944) 23.9001 04/27/2020 Sale of Class A Common Stock (900) 24.1211 04/28/2020 Sale of Class A Common Stock (1,600) 24.1088 04/28/2020 Represents shares underlying exchange-listedAmerican-style call options. These call options expire on May 15, 2020. Represents shares underlying exchange-listedAmerican-style call options. These call options expire on January 15, 2021.

3 Represents shares underlying exchange-listedAmerican-style put options. These put options expire on January 21, 2022.

4 Represents shares underlying exchange-listedAmerican-style call options. These call options expire on August 21, 2020.

5 Represents shares underlying exchange-listedAmerican-style put options. These put options expire on August 21, 2020.

6 Represents shares underlying exchange-listedAmerican-style put options. These put options expire on May 15, 2020.

7 Represents shares underlying exchange-listedAmerican-style put options. These put options expire on January 15, 2021.

8 Represents shares underlying exchange-listedAmerican-style call options. These call options expire on January 21, 2022.

9 Represents shares underlying exchange-listedAmerican-style call options. These call options expire on November 20, 2020. 10 Represents shares underlying exchange-listedAmerican-style call options. These call options expire on July 17, 2020. * Represents a purchase to cover a short position. + Represents a short sale. Attachments Original document

