Benefytt Technologies : SC 13D/A

INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN STATEMENTS FILED PURSUANT
TO § 240.13d-1(a) AND AMENDMENTS THERETO FILED PURSUANT TO
240.13d-2(a)(Amendment No. 2) 1
Benefytt Technologies, Inc.
(Name of Issuer)
Class A Common Stock, $0.001 par value
(Title of Class of Securities)
08182C106
(CUSIP Number)
VOSS CAPITAL, LLC
3773 Richmond Avenue, Suite 500
Houston, Texas 77046
(212) 721-0494
ANDREW FREEDMAN, ESQ.
OLSHAN FROME WOLOSKY LLP
1325 Avenue of the Americas New York, New York 10019 (212)451-2300
(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
April 24, 2020
(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of This Statement)
If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§ 240.13d-1(e),240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box ☒.
Note: Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See § 240.13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.
The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.
The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes ).
CUSIP No. 08182C106
1
NAME OF REPORTING PERSON
VOSS VALUE FUND, L.P.
2
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP
(a) ☐
(b) ☐
3
SEC USE ONLY
4
SOURCE OF FUNDS
WC
5
CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEM 2(d) OR
☐
2(e)
6
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
DELAWARE
NUMBER OF
7
SOLE VOTING POWER
SHARES
BENEFICIALLY
607,400*
OWNED BY
8
SHARED VOTING POWER
EACH
REPORTING
- 0 -
PERSON WITH
9
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
607,400*
10
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
- 0 -
11
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
607,400*
12
CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES
☐
13
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
4.6%*
14
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON
PN
Includes 7,400 Shares underlying certain call options exercisable within sixty days hereof. 2
Includes 7,400 Shares underlying certain call options exercisable within sixty days hereof. 3
Includes 7,400 Shares underlying certain call options exercisable within sixty days hereof. 4
Includes 7,400 Shares underlying certain call options exercisable within sixty days hereof. 5
CUSIP No. 08182C106
The following constitutes Amendment No. 2 to the Schedule 13D filed by the undersigned ("Amendment No. 2"). This Amendment No. 2 amends the Schedule 13D as specifically set forth herein.
Item 1. Security and Issuer.
Item 1 is hereby amended and restated to read as follows:
This statement relates to the Class A Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share (the "Shares"), of Benefytt Technologies, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Issuer"). The address of the principal executive offices of the Issuer is 3450 Buschwood Park Dr., Suite 200, Tampa, Florida 33618.
Item 3. Source and Amount of Funds or Other Consideration.
Item 3 is hereby amended and restated to read as follows:
The Shares purchased by Voss Value Fund and held in the Voss Managed Account were purchased with working capital (which may, at any given time, include margin loans made by brokerage firms in the ordinary course of business) in open market transactions. The aggregate purchase price of the 600,000 Shares beneficially owned by Voss Value Fund is approximately $12,603,241, excluding brokerage commissions. The aggregate purchase price of certain call options exercisable into 7,400 Shares that may be deemed to be beneficially owned by Voss Value Fund, as further described in Item 6 below, is approximately $59,034, excluding brokerage commissions. The aggregate purchase price of the 445,625 Shares held in the Voss Managed Account is approximately $9,200,236, excluding brokerage commissions.
Item 5. Interest in Securities of the Issuer.
Items 5(a) - (c) are hereby amended and restated to read as follows:
The aggregate percentage of Shares reported owned by each person named herein is based upon 13,203,527 Shares outstanding as of March 30, 2020, which is the total number of Shares outstanding as reported in the Issuer's Definitive Proxy Statement on Form DEF 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2020.
Voss Value Fund
As of the close of business on April 28, 2020, Voss Value Fund beneficially owned 607,400 Shares, including 7,400 Shares underlying certain call options.
Percentage: Approximately 4.6%
1. Sole power to vote or direct vote: 607,400
Shared power to vote or direct vote: 0
Sole power to dispose or direct the disposition: 607,400
Shared power to dispose or direct the disposition: 0
The transactions in the Shares by Voss Value Fund since the filing of Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D are set forth in Schedule A and are incorporated herein by reference.
7
CUSIP No. 08182C106
Voss Advisors
Voss Advisors, as the general partner of Voss Value Fund, may be deemed the beneficial owner of the 607,400 Shares owned by Voss Value Fund.
Percentage: Approximately 4.6%
1. Sole power to vote or direct vote: 607,400
Shared power to vote or direct vote: 0
Sole power to dispose or direct the disposition: 607,400
Shared power to dispose or direct the disposition: 0
Voss Advisors has not entered into any transactions in the Shares since the filing of Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D. The transactions in the Shares on behalf of Voss Value Fund since the filing of Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D are set forth in Schedule A and are incorporated herein by reference.
Voss GP
Voss GP, as the general partner of Voss Advisors, may be deemed the beneficial owner of the 607,400 Shares owned by Voss Value Fund. Percentage: Approximately 4.6%
1. Sole power to vote or direct vote: 607,400
Shared power to vote or direct vote: 0
Sole power to dispose or direct the disposition: 607,400
Shared power to dispose or direct the disposition: 0
Voss GP has not entered into any transactions in the Shares since the filing of Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D. The transactions in the Shares on behalf of Voss Value Fund since the filing of Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D are set forth in Schedule A and are incorporated herein by reference.
Voss Capital
As of the close of business on April 28, 2020, 445,625 Shares were held in the Voss Managed Account. Voss Capital, as the investment manager of Voss Value Fund, may be deemed to beneficially own the 607,400 Shares owned by Voss Value Fund.
Percentage: Approximately 8.0%
1. Sole power to vote or direct vote: 1,053,025
Shared power to vote or direct vote: 0
Sole power to dispose or direct the disposition: 1,053,025
Shared power to dispose or direct the disposition: 0
The transactions in the Shares by Voss Capital through the Voss Managed Account and on behalf of Voss Value Fund since the filing of Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D are set forth in Schedule A and are incorporated herein by reference.
8
CUSIP No. 08182C106
Mr. Cocke
Mr. Cocke, as the managing member of each of Voss GP and Voss Capital, may be deemed the beneficial owner of the (i) 607,400 Shares owned by Voss Value Fund and (ii) 445,625 Shares held in the Voss Managed Account.
Percentage: Approximately 8.0%
1. Sole power to vote or direct vote: 1,053,025
Shared power to vote or direct vote: 0
Sole power to dispose or direct the disposition: 1,053,025
Shared power to dispose or direct the disposition: 0
Mr. Cocke has not entered into any transactions in the Shares since the filing of Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D. The transactions in the Shares on behalf of Voss Value Fund and through the Voss Managed Account since the filing of Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D are set forth in Schedule A and are incorporated herein by reference.
The filing of this Schedule 13D shall not be deemed an admission that the Reporting Persons are, for purposes of Section 13(d) of the Exchange Act, the beneficial owners of any securities of the Issuer that he or it does not directly own. Each of the Reporting Persons specifically disclaims beneficial ownership of the securities reported herein that he or it does not directly own.
Item 6. Contracts, Arrangements, Understandings or Relationships With Respect to Securities of the Issuer.
Item 6 is hereby amended to add the following:
As previously disclosed, Voss Value Fund purchased exchange-listedAmerican-style call options referencing an aggregate of 10,000 Shares, which have an exercise price of $10 and expire on May 15, 2020. As further detailed in Schedule A, Voss Value Fund sold certain of such call options referencing an aggregate of 4,600 Shares. As of the close of business on April 28, 2020, Voss Value Fund has exposure to the remaining call options referencing an aggregate of 5,400 Shares.
As previously disclosed, Voss Value Fund purchased exchange-listedAmerican-style call options referencing an aggregate of 5,000 Shares, which have an exercise price of $10 and expire on January 21, 2022. As further detailed in Schedule A, Voss Value Fund sold certain of such call options referencing an aggregate of 3,000 Shares. As of the close of business on April 28, 2020, Voss Value Fund has exposure to the remaining call options referencing an aggregate of 2,000 Shares.
All transactions with respect to securities of the Issuer as reported on Schedule Aare incorporated herein by reference.
9
CUSIP No. 08182C106
SIGNATURES
After reasonable inquiry and to the best of his knowledge and belief, each of the undersigned certifies that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.
Dated: April 28, 2020
VOSS VALUE FUND, L.P.
By:
Voss Capital, LLC
Investment Manager
By:
/s/ Travis W. Cocke
Name:
Travis W. Cocke
Title:
Managing Member
VOSS ADVISORS, LP
By:
Voss Advisors GP, LLC
General Partner
By:
/s/ Travis W. Cocke
Name:
Travis W. Cocke
Title:
Managing Member
VOSS ADVISORS GP, LLC
By:
/s/ Travis W. Cocke
Name:
Travis W. Cocke
Title:
Managing Member
VOSS CAPITAL LLC
By:
/s/ Travis W. Cocke
Name:
Travis W. Cocke
Title:
Managing Member
/s/ Travis W. Cocke Travis W. Cocke
10
CUSIP No. 08182C106
SCHEDULE A
Transactions in the Securities of the Issuer Since the Filing of Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D
Securities
Price Per
Date of
Nature of the Transaction
Purchased/(Sold)
Share($)
Purchase / Sale
VOSS VALUE FUND, L.P.
Purchase of May 2020
5,000
4.7000
03/05/2020
Call Option ($29 Strike Price) 1 *
Purchase of May 2020
5,000
8.6000
03/05/2020
Call Option ($22 Strike Price) 1*
Purchase of May 2020
7,800
12.2590
03/05/2020
Call Option ($18 Strike Price) 1*
Purchase of January 2021
7,500
16.3000
03/05/2020
Call Option ($15 Strike Price) 2 *
Purchase of January 2021
10,000
12.1000
03/05/2020
Call Option ($20 Strike Price) 2*
Sale of January 2022
(10,000)
7.7000
03/05/2020
Put Option ($22 Strike Price) 3 +
Sale of January 2022
(10,000)
6.5000
03/05/2020
Put Option ($20 Strike Price) 3 +
Sale of August 2020
(5,000)
6.5000
03/11/2020
Call Option ($27 Strike Price) 4 +
Sale of January 2021
(10,000)
6.0000
03/11/2020
Call Option ($30 Strike Price) 2+
Purchase of May 2020
5,000
3.3000
03/12/2020
Call Option ($29 Strike Price) 1*
Purchase of August 2020
5,000
6.5000
03/12/2020
Call Option ($24 Strike Price) 4*
Purchase of August 2020
10,000
6.3000
03/12/2020
Call Option ($25 Strike Price) 4*
Purchase of May 2020
10,000
8.0000
03/12/2020
Call Option ($19 Strike Price) 1*
Purchase of May 2020
10,000
9.0000
03/12/2020
Call Option ($18 Strike Price) 1*
Purchase of Class A Common
10,000
22.8199
03/13/2020
Stock
Purchase of May 2020
10,000
3.3000
03/13/2020
Call Option ($30 Strike Price) 1*
Purchase of May 2020
10,000
9.3000
03/13/2020
Call Option ($17 Strike Price) 1*
Purchase of January 2021
10,000
10.5000
03/13/2020
Call Option ($20 Strike Price) 2*
Purchase of August 2020
10,000
4.4000
03/13/2020
Call Option ($31 Strike Price) 4*
Purchase of August 2020
2,500
11.0000
03/16/2020
Put Option ($25 Strike Price) 5 *
Purchase of May 2020
10,000
3.2000
03/16/2020
Put Option ($15 Strike Price) 6 *
Sale of January 2021
(10,000)
6.5000
03/16/2020
Call Option ($20 Strike Price) 2+
Purchase of January 2021
10,000
9.0000
03/16/2020
Put Option ($25 Strike Price) 7 *
Sale of Class A Common Stock
(5,000)
25.3000
03/18/2020
Purchase of May 2020
10,000
4.5000
03/18/2020
Put Option ($19 Strike Price) 6*
Sale of Class A Common Stock
(14,200)
22.9324
03/18/2020
Purchase of January 2021
2,500
5.5000
03/19/2020
Put Option ($15 Strike Price) 7*
Sale of Class A Common Stock
(2,928)
19.9900
03/19/2020
Purchase of August 2020
10,000
9.5000
03/19/2020
Put Option ($23 Strike Price) 5*
Purchase of January 2021
10,000
9.0000
03/19/2020
Put Option ($20 Strike Price) 7*
Purchase of May 2020
10,000
8.5000
03/19/2020
Put Option ($25 Strike Price) 6*
Purchase of August 2020
2,500
10.2000
03/20/2020
Put Option ($25 Strike Price) 5*
Purchase of May 2020
10,000
6.4000
03/20/2020
Put Option ($22 Strike Price) 6*
Sale of August 2020
(10,000)
4.9000
03/23/2020
Call Option ($16 Strike Price) 4+
Sale of Class A Common Stock
(5,005)
18.6980
03/24/2020
Purchase of August 2020
10,000
2.2500
03/24/2020
Call Option ($30 Strike Price) 4*
Purchase of May 2020
10,000
0.9000
03/24/2020
Call Option ($32 Strike Price) 1*
Purchase of January 2021
600
7.5000
03/25/2020
Call Option ($20 Strike Price) 2*
Purchase of January 2021
6,200
7.0000
03/25/2020
Call Option ($25 Strike Price) 2*
Purchase of January 2021
10,000
7.5000
03/25/2020
Call Option ($22 Strike Price) 2*
Purchase of January 2021
10,000
8.5000
03/25/2020
Call Option ($18 Strike Price) 2*
Sale of Class A Common Stock
(9,100)
20.1795
03/25/2020
Purchase of August 2020
5,000
7.5000
03/31/2020
Put Option ($25 Strike Price) 5*
Purchase of January 2021
10,000
8.0000
03/31/2020
Put Option ($22 Strike Price) 7*
Purchase of January 2021
7,500
4.5000
04/06/2020
Put Option ($15 Strike Price) 7*
Purchase of January 2021
1,200
2.6500
04/16/2020
Call Option ($35 Strike Price) 2*
Purchase of August 2020
5,000
3.3000
04/16/2020
Call Option ($27 Strike Price) 4*
Purchase of January 2021
10,000
5.6000
04/16/2020
Call Option ($25 Strike Price) 2*
Purchase of August 2020
10,000
2.7500
04/16/2020
Call Option ($29 Strike Price) 4*
Purchase of January 2021
10,000
3.7000
04/17/2020
Call Option ($35 Strike Price) 2*
Purchase of January 2021
12,400
4.7000
04/17/2020
Call Option ($30 Strike Price) 2*
Sale of Class A Common Stock
(700)
25.2700
04/17/2020
Purchase of January 2021
1,200
3.3000
04/22/2020
Call Option ($35 Strike Price) 2*
Purchase of January 2022
3,000
11.5467
04/27/2020
Put Option ($25 Strike Price) 3*
Purchase of May 2020
4,600
0.2815
04/27/2020
Put Option ($14 Strike Price) 6*
Purchase of January 2022
4,600
6.7348
04/27/2020
Put Option ($17 Strike Price) 3*
Purchase of January 2022
4,600
8.2587
04/27/2020
Put Option ($20 Strike Price) 3*
Purchase of January 2021
4,600
2.1576
04/27/2020
Put Option ($13 Strike Price) 7*
Purchase of January 2022
4,600
9.5391
04/27/2020
Put Option ($22 Strike Price) 3*
Purchase of January 2021
4,600
4.0609
04/27/2020
Put Option ($18 Strike Price) 7*
Purchase of January 2021
11,800
10.0017
04/27/2020
Call Option ($20 Strike Price) 2*
Purchase of August 2020
4,600
11.1022
04/27/2020
Call Option ($16 Strike Price) 4*
Purchase of January 2022
4,600
10.6565
04/27/2020
Call Option ($25 Strike Price) 8*
Purchase of January 2021
6,500
4.3892
04/27/2020
Call Option ($35 Strike Price) 2*
Purchase of January 2021
4,600
1.3630
04/27/2020
Put Option ($10 Strike Price) 7*
Purchase of January 2021
4,600
7.7565
04/27/2020
Put Option ($25 Strike Price) 7*
Purchase of January 2021
4,600
11.2087
04/27/2020
Call Option ($18 Strike Price) 2*
Purchase of January 2021
1,500
1.0400
04/27/2020
Put Option ($8 Strike Price) 7*
Sale of May 2020
(4,600)
14.7500
04/27/2020
Call Option ($29 Strike Price) 1
Sale of January 2022
(3,000)
16.5200
04/27/2020
Call Option ($10 Strike Price) 8
Sale of Class A Common Stock
(4,200)
24.1100
04/28/2020
Purchase of January 2021
5,400
4.2944
04/28/2020
Put Option ($18 Strike Price) 7*
Purchase of January 2021
7,200
3.5431
04/28/2020
Call Option ($35 Strike Price) 2*
Purchase of January 2022
5,400
6.9907
04/28/2020
Put Option ($17 Strike Price) 3*
Purchase of January 2021
5,400
8.0648
04/28/2020
Put Option ($25 Strike Price) 7*
Purchase of January 2022
5,400
8.5463
04/28/2020
Put Option ($20 Strike Price) 3*
Purchase of January 2021
5,400
2.3000
04/28/2020
Put Option ($13 Strike Price) 7*
Purchase of January 2022
3,100
12.2806
04/28/2020
Put Option ($25 Strike Price) 3*
Purchase of January 2021
5,400
10.0630
04/28/2020
Call Option ($18 Strike Price) 2*
Purchase of January 2022
5,400
10.2148
04/28/2020
Put Option ($22 Strike Price) 3*
Purchase of May 2020
5,400
0.2009
04/28/2020
Put Option ($14 Strike Price) 6*
Purchase of January 2022
5,400
10.1185
04/28/2020
Call Option ($25 Strike Price) 8*
Purchase of January 2021
12,600
9.0857
04/28/2020
Call Option ($20 Strike Price) 2*
Purchase of January 2021
5,400
1.3574
04/28/2020
Put Option ($10 Strike Price) 7*
Purchase of January 2021
300
0.9500
04/28/2020
Put Option ($8 Strike Price) 7*
Purchase of August 2020
5,400
9.8148
04/28/2020
Call Option ($16 Strike Price) 4*
CUSIP No. 08182C106
VOSS CAPITAL, LLC
(Through the Voss Managed Account)
Purchase of Class A Common
3,500
27.9636
03/09/2020
Stock
Purchase of Class A Common
52,500
22.3386
03/13/2020
Stock
Purchase of Class A Common
1,000
22.6145
03/16/2020
Stock
Sale of Class A Common Stock
(1,933)
19.6789
03/19/2020
Sale of Class A Common Stock
(16,800)
21.7471
03/25/2020
Purchase of Class A Common
6,000
21.8512
03/26/2020
Stock
Sale of Class A Common Stock
(9,568)
21.1447
03/26/2020
Sale of August 2020
(10,000)
3.5000
04/07/2020
Call Option ($25 Strike Price) 4+
Sale of August 2020
(10,000)
4.5000
04/07/2020
Call Option ($21 Strike Price) 4+
Sale of Class A Common Stock
(19,223)
21.1803
04/07/2020
Sale of Class A Common Stock
(4,975)
21.0374
04/08/2020
Sale of November 2020
(10,000)
4.3000
04/08/2020
Call Option ($25 Strike Price) 9 +
Sale of November 2020
(600)
4.2000
04/09/2020
Call Option ($25 Strike Price) 8+
Sale of November 2020
(600)
6.0000
04/09/2020
Call Option ($20 Strike Price) 8+
Sale of Class A Common Stock
(500)
21.5170
04/09/2020
Sale of July 2020
(10,000)
4.0000
04/09/2020
Call Option ($20 Strike Price) 10 +
Sale of August 2020
(10,000)
4.5000
04/09/2020
Call Option ($20 Strike Price) 4+
Sale of Class A Common Stock
(11,200)
22.6369
04/16/2020
Sale of Class A Common Stock
(1,900)
25.4100
04/17/2020
Sale of Class A Common Stock
(5,300)
24.8790
04/20/2020
Sale of Class A Common Stock
(1,000)
23.3495
04/21/2020
Sale of Class A Common Stock
(2,700)
24.0344
04/22/2020
Sale of Class A Common Stock
(3,800)
24.4029
04/23/2020
Sale of Class A Common Stock
(5,600)
24.3998
04/24/2020
Sale of Class A Common Stock
(5,944)
23.9001
04/27/2020
Sale of Class A Common Stock
(900)
24.1211
04/28/2020
Sale of Class A Common Stock
(1,600)
24.1088
04/28/2020
Represents shares underlying exchange-listedAmerican-style call options. These call options expire on May 15, 2020.
Represents shares underlying exchange-listedAmerican-style call options. These call options expire on January 15, 2021. 3 Represents shares underlying exchange-listedAmerican-style put options. These put options expire on January 21, 2022. 4 Represents shares underlying exchange-listedAmerican-style call options. These call options expire on August 21, 2020. 5 Represents shares underlying exchange-listedAmerican-style put options. These put options expire on August 21, 2020. 6 Represents shares underlying exchange-listedAmerican-style put options. These put options expire on May 15, 2020. 7 Represents shares underlying exchange-listedAmerican-style put options. These put options expire on January 15, 2021. 8 Represents shares underlying exchange-listedAmerican-style call options. These call options expire on January 21, 2022. 9 Represents shares underlying exchange-listedAmerican-style call options. These call options expire on November 20, 2020.
10 Represents shares underlying exchange-listedAmerican-style call options. These call options expire on July 17, 2020. * Represents a purchase to cover a short position.
