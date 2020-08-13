Benefytt Technologies : SC TO-T/A

expected to be exchanged for Class A Common Stock prior to the consummation of the offer; (ii) 603,758 nominal shares underlying stock appreciation rights (valued at the offer price minus the weighted average exercise price of such rights); and (iii) 3,554 outstanding stock options (valued at the offer price minus the weighted average exercise price of such rights).

Estimated for purposes of calculating the filing fee only. The calculation assumes the purchase of 13,567,640 shares of Class A Common Stock of Benefytt Technologies, Inc. The transaction value also includes the aggregate offer price for: (i) 687,667 shares of Class B Common Stock

This Amendment No. 2 (this "Amendment") amends and supplements the Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO (together with any amendments and supplements hereto, this "Schedule TO") filed by Daylight Beta Corp., a Delaware corporation (the "Purchaser"), Daylight Beta Parent Corp., a Delaware corporation ("Parent"), Daylight Beta Intermediate Corp., a Delaware corporation, Daylight Beta Holdings, LP, a Delaware limited partnership, Daylight Beta GP, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, Madison Dearborn Capital Partners VIII-A, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership, Madison Dearborn Capital Partners VIII-C, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership, Madison Dearborn Capital Partners VIII Executive-A, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership, Madison Dearborn Partners VIII-A&C, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership, and Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("MDP"). The Purchaser is a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent. Parent is controlled by equity funds managed by MDP. This Schedule TO relates to the offer by the Purchaser to purchase all of the outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Class A Shares") of Benefytt Technologies, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Benefytt"), at a purchase price of $31.00 per Class A Share, net to the seller in cash without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes (such amount or any higher amount per Class A Share that may be paid pursuant to the Offer being hereinafter referred to as the "Offer Price") upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated July 24, 2020 (the "Offer to Purchase"), and the related Letter of Transmittal (the "Letter of Transmittal"), copies of which are annexed to and filed with this Schedule TO as Exhibits (a)(1)(A) and (a)(1)(B), respectively. Purchaser is also offering to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Class B Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share, of Benefytt (the "Class B Shares") for no consideration. Purchaser's offer to purchase all of the outstanding Class A Shares and Class B Shares pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and the Letter of Transmittal, together with any amendments or supplements thereto, are collectively referred to herein as the "Offer." All the information set forth in the Offer to Purchase is incorporated herein by reference in response to Items 1 through 9 and Item 11 in this Schedule TO and is supplemented by the information specifically provided in this Schedule TO. Unless otherwise indicated, references to sections in this Schedule TO are references to sections of the Offer to Purchase.

This Amendment is being filed to update Item 7 to reflect certain changes to the interest rate floors applicable to the Bank Financing. Underlined textshows text being added to a referenced disclosure in the Schedule TO. Strikethrough textshows text in the referenced disclosure that is being deleted.

Item 7. Source and Amount of Funds or Other Consideration.

The second sentence of the fourth paragraph of Section 9-"Source and Amount of Funds" of the Offer to Purchase is hereby amended and restated to read as follows:

The Credit Facilities are expected to bear interest, at the borrower's option, at a rate equal to (i) the "Base Rate" (defined as the highest of (x) the prime rate (as determined by Truist Bank), (y) the federal funds rate plus 0.50% per annum, or (z) a daily Eurodollar rate based on an interest period of one month plus 1.0% per annum, which in any case shall not be less than 0%1.5%) plus the "Applicable Rate" for loans bearing interest at the Base Rate (as set forth below) or (ii) the "Eurodollar Rate" (based on LIBOR) plus the "Applicable Rate" for loans bearing interest at the Eurodollar Rate (as set forth below), subject to a 0%0.5%Eurodollar floor.