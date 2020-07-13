Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Benefytt Technologies, Inc.    BFYT

BENEFYTT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(BFYT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Benefytt Technologies, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Madison Dearborn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 10:51am EDT

MILWAUKEE, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating Benefytt Technologies (Nasdaq: BFYT) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale to Madison Dearborn.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/benefytt-technologies-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges Benefytt Technologies' financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only $31 per share. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Benefytt Technologies by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Benefytt Technologies accepts a superior bid. Benefytt Technologies insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Benefytt Technologies' board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Benefytt Technologies.

If you own common stock in Benefytt Technologies and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/benefytt-technologies-inc.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi--oreilly-llp-investigates-whether-benefytt-technologies-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-madison-dearborn-301092269.html

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BENEFYTT TECHNOLOGIES, INC
10:51aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Benefytt Technolo..
PR
09:30a(BFYT) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Benefytt Technologie..
PR
07:22aBENEFYTT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other ..
AQ
07:01aBenefytt Technologies, Inc. to be Acquired by Madison Dearborn Partners
GL
07/08BENEFYTT TECHNOLOGIES : 60% Are Willing to Risk Their Health To Vote In Person I..
PR
05/14BENEFYTT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holder..
AQ
05/13BENEFYTT TECHNOLOGIES : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
05/11BENEFYTT TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
05/11Benefytt Technologies, Inc. to Include Telephone Access for 2020 Annual Meeti..
GL
05/11BENEFYTT TECHNOLOGIES : 68% Don't Know Their Health Insurance Options Should The..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group