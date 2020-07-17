Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Benefytt Technologies, Inc.    BFYT

BENEFYTT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(BFYT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WeissLaw LLP Investigates Benefytt Technologies, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 08:46pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Benefytt Technologies, Inc. ("BFYT" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BFYT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (the "MDP Funds").  Under the terms of the agreement, which is structured as a tender offer scheduled to commence within the next few days, BFYT shareholders will receive $31.00 in cash for each share of BFYT that they own.

If you own BFYT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/benefytt-techologies-inc/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether BFYT's board was truly independent and fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed acquisition of the Company, whether the board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement, and whether all information regarding the valuation of the deal will be fully and fairly disclosed to BFYT shareholders.  Notably, at least one analyst set a target price of $75.00 per BFYT share, or $44.00 above the per-share offer.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-benefytt-technologies-inc-301095739.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BENEFYTT TECHNOLOGIES, INC
07/17WeissLaw LLP Investigates Benefytt Technologies, Inc.
PR
07/15BENEFYTT TECHNOLOGIES : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K/A)
AQ
07/14STOCKHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Ben..
PR
07/13BENEFYTT TECHNOLOGIES : Sc to-c
PU
07/13ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Benefytt Techno..
BU
07/13BENEFYTT TECHNOLOGIES MERGER INVESTI : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation ..
PR
07/13SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Benefytt Technolo..
PR
07/13(BFYT) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Benefytt Technologie..
PR
07/13BENEFYTT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other ..
AQ
07/13Benefytt Technologies, Inc. to be Acquired by Madison Dearborn Partners
GL
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group