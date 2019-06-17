Appointment: Jérôme de Metz, Chairman and CEO

The Board of Directors has appointed its Chairman, Mr Jérôme de Metz, as Chief Executive Officer, replacing Mr Gastinel.

Alongside this appointment, the Boat Division's Management Board is also evolving to unite the Group's teams, brands, design units and plants around a stronger shared project.

This project is based around a cross-cutting approach and will be reflected in the creation of two major departments. Christophe Caudrelier, previously Chief Financial Officer in charge of Information Systems and currently Deputy CEO in charge of European activities, will retain his current position and will now lead the Operational Excellence Department for the Group. Gianguido Girotti, previously General Manager of the Beneteau brand, in charge of its product strategy, will become Deputy CEO and will head up the Boat Division's Product Strategy Department.

The Management Board will also now include Corinne Margot, Group Human Relations and Communications Director, and be assisted by two of the Group's experienced managers, Dieter Gust and Jean-Paul Chapeleau, respectively Chairman of Construction Navale Bordeaux and General Manager of Jeanneau and Prestige.

No governance changes are being made for the Housing Division, led by Patrick Mahé.

The biographies of the various people referred to in this press release are available at https://press.beneteau-group.com/experts/

The Company would like to thank Hervé Gastinel for the time and energy that he devoted to it over the past four years and wish him every success for the next steps in his career.

In addition, Groupe Beneteau is maintaining its latest estimates for revenues for the current year (3% to 5% growth based on reported data) and a stable operating income rate compared with the previous year.