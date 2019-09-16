Beneteau : Groupe Beneteau launches a consultation to consolidate its CSR approach

Groupe Beneteau has been committed for many years to reducing the environmental impact of its activities. This includes the implementation of concrete means and action plans deployed on all its sites (reduction of air emissions, reduction of waste, eco-design of leisure homes, protection of biodiversity, etc.). The health and safety of its staff is also a major focus for the Group, which is attentive to maintaining employment in its historic French territory while continuing to expand internationally.

The development of the materiality matrix marks a new stage in the Group's CSR approach

The first phase of qualitative consultation with over a hundred internal and external stakeholders in France and internationally identified a list of 50 CSR issues for the Group. They were distributed according to the 5 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adopted by the United Nations in 2015. The second phase of consultation is now quantitative, it allows everyone to contribute and indicate what are, according to you, the priority CSR issues.

The consultation is open to all, in France and abroad

It comes in the form of an anonymous questionnaire available in 4 languages ​​(French, Italian, English, Polish) and allows everyone to rate from 1 to 5 the pre-identified issues:

The response time is estimated at 5 minutes.

The questionnaire is open from September 16 to October 4, 2019.