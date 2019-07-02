Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Bengal Energy Ltd    BNG   CA08184N1006

BENGAL ENERGY LTD

(BNG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bengal Announces Resignation of Vice President, Exploration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 05:05pm EDT

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2019) - Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSX: BNG) ("Bengal" or the "Company") announces that it has accepted the resignation of Mr. Gordon MacMahon as Vice President, Exploration. "On behalf of the Board and the Company, I would like to thank Gordon for his time and dedication to Bengal," stated Chayan Chakrabarty, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We wish him the very best in his future endeavors." The Company is in the process of evaluating replacement candidates based on current projects as well as future opportunities being pursued by the Company.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Bengal Energy Ltd.
Chayan Chakrabarty, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Moorman, Chief Financial Officer
(403) 205-2526
Email: investor.relations@bengalenergy.ca
Website: www.bengalenergy.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46034


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BENGAL ENERGY LTD
05:05pBengal Announces Resignation of Vice President, Exploration
NE
05:05pBENGAL ENERGY : Announces Resignation of Vice President, Exploration
EQ
06/25BENGAL ENERGY : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Year End Financial, Ope..
EQ
06/25Bengal Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Year End Financial, Op..
NE
04/04Bengal Announces Completion of 2019 Cuisinier Drilling Campaign
NE
02/13BENGAL ENERGY : Announces Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results
AQ
2018BENGAL ENERGY : Announces Credit Facility Amendment and 2019 Drilling Program Up..
AQ
2018BENGAL ENERGY : Announces Calendar 2019 Development Forecast Highlights and Fisc..
AQ
2018Red Sky Energy Limited - ROG to Acquire Remaining 25% of PRL182 from Bengal E..
AQ
2018BENGAL ENERGY LTD. : Announces Election of Directors
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 0
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capitalization 10,2 M
Chart BENGAL ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Bengal Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BENGAL ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price 0,00  
Last Close Price 0,10  CAD
Spread / Highest target -100%
Spread / Average Target -100%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chayan Chakrabarty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian James Towers Chairman
Matthew Moorman Chief Financial Officer
James Brian Howe Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert David Steele Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BENGAL ENERGY LTD11.11%8
CNOOC LTD10.03%76 348
CONOCOPHILLIPS-0.16%70 353
EOG RESOURCES INC.6.74%54 022
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-18.08%37 236
ANADARKO PETROLEUM60.95%35 515
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About