Bengal Energy : Announces Election of Directors

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2019) - Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSX: BNG) ("Bengal") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular - proxy statement dated August 19, 2019 were elected as directors of Bengal. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its annual and special meeting of shareholders on September 18, 2019 in Calgary, Alberta are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Bengal:

Nominee

Votes For Votes Withheld Ian J. Towers

41,914,910 848,521 Chayan Chakrabarty

41,919,910 843,521 Peter D. Gaffney

41,917,410 846,021 James B. Howe

41,917,410 846,021 Brian J. Moss

41,912,410 851,021 Robert D. Steele

41,912,410 851,021 W.B. (Bill) Wheeler

42,746,631 16,800

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Bengal Energy Ltd.

Chayan Chakrabarty, President & Chief Executive Officer

Matthew Moorman, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (403) 205-2526

Email: investor.relations@bengalenergy.ca

Website: www.bengalenergy.ca

About Bengal

Bengal Energy Ltd. is an international junior oil and gas exploration and production company with assets in Australia. Bengal is committed to growing shareholder value through international exploration, production and acquisitions. Bengal's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol "BNG". Additional information is available at www.bengalenergy.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47918