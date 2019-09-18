Log in
BENGAL ENERGY LTD

(BNG)
09/18 12:47:34 pm
0.09 CAD   -10.00%
05:57pBENGAL ENERGY : Announces Election of Directors
05:54pBengal Energy Ltd. Announces Election of Directors
09/13BENGAL ENERGY : Announces Signing of a Binding Sales and Purchase Agreement
Bengal Energy : Announces Election of Directors

09/18/2019

DGAP-News: Bengal Energy Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Bengal Energy Ltd. Announces Election of Directors

18.09.2019 / 23:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2019) -  Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSX: BNG) ("Bengal") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular - proxy statement dated August 19, 2019 were elected as directors of Bengal. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its annual and special meeting of shareholders on September 18, 2019 in Calgary, Alberta are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Bengal:

Nominee
Votes ForVotes Withheld
Ian J. Towers
41,914,910848,521
Chayan Chakrabarty
41,919,910843,521
Peter D. Gaffney
41,917,410846,021
James B. Howe
41,917,410846,021
Brian J. Moss
41,912,410851,021
Robert D. Steele
41,912,410851,021
W.B. (Bill) Wheeler
42,746,63116,800

 

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Bengal Energy Ltd.
Chayan Chakrabarty, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Moorman, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (403) 205-2526
Email: investor.relations@bengalenergy.ca
Website: www.bengalenergy.ca

About Bengal
Bengal Energy Ltd. is an international junior oil and gas exploration and production company with assets in Australia. Bengal is committed to growing shareholder value through international exploration, production and acquisitions. Bengal's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol "BNG". Additional information is available at www.bengalenergy.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47918

News Source: Newsfile

18.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bengal Energy Ltd.
Canada
ISIN: CA08184N1006
EQS News ID: 876185

 
End of News DGAP News Service

876185  18.09.2019 

© EQS 2019
