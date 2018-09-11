Log in
Beni Stabili

BENI STABILI (BNS)
Beni Stabili : Publication notice

09/11/2018 | 07:27pm CEST

PUBLICATION MINUTES EGM

Rome, 11 September 2018 - The Company announces that the minutes of the Shareholders' Extraordinary General Meeting held on 5 September 2018 is available, from today, at the Company's registered office in Rome, on the Borsa Italiana S.p.A.'s website (www.borsaitaliana.it), on the authorized central storage mechanism "1Info" (www.1info.it) and also on the Company's website www.benistabili.it (Governance / Shareholders' MeetingExtraordinary Shareholders' Meeting 5 September 2018).

Contacts:

Beni Stabili S.p.A. SIIQ avv. Federico Corduas Corporate Affairs & Authorities tel. +39 06 36222299 Fax +39 06 36222210 e-mail: federico.corduas@benistabili.it

Beni Stabili Società per Azioni Società di Investimento Immobiliare Quotata

Via Piemonte, 38 - 00187 Rome - Italy - Tel +39 06 36222.1 Fax +39 06 36222.365 - registered office Via Carlo Ottavio Cornaggia, 10 - 20123 Milan - Italy - Tel +39 02.36664.100 Fax +39 02.36664.645 Share capital approved for € 246,957,280.40 subscribed and paid up for € 226,959,280.30

Tax code and Rome Companies Register no. 00380210302 - VAT number 04962831006 - Economic and Administrative Index 821225 benistabilispasiiq@legalmail.it

Company subject to the Management and Coordination, as per art. 2497-bis of the Italian Civil Code, of Foncière des Régions S.A.

www.benistabili.it

Disclaimer

Beni Stabili S.p.A. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 17:26:09 UTC
