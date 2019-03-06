Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Benitec Biopharma Ltd    BLT   AU000000BLT8

BENITEC BIOPHARMA LTD

(BLT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/05
0.155 AUD   +3.33%
09:47pBENITEC BIOPHARMA : Appendix 3B
PU
02/25BENITEC BIOPHARMA : Appendix 4D and Half Year Report
PU
2018BENITEC BIOPHARMA : Provides Update on BB-401 Cancer Treatment Program
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Benitec Biopharma : Appendix 3B

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 09:47pm EST

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Benitec Biopharma Limited (Company) (ASX:BLT)

ABN 64 068 943 662

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

The purpose of this Appendix 3B is to advise the following:

  • (i) 900,000 unlisted options with expiry 17 December 2019 and an exercise price of $1.25 have lapsed;

  • (ii) 300,000 unlisted options with expiry 6 May 2020 and an exercise price of $1.25 have lapsed;

  • (iii) 800,000 unlisted options with expiry 16 July 2022 and an exercise price of $0.196 have lapsed, and

  • (iv) 13,246,203 options with an exercise price of $1.26 have expired on 28 February 2019.

These options have been updated in the table at Item 9.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • 1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

    N/A

  • 2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

  • 3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

    N/A

  • 4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

    N/A

    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5 Issue price or consideration

    N/A

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    N/A

    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

  • 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

    N/A

    If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

    in relation to the +securities the

    subject of this Appendix 3B, and

    comply with section 6i

  • 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

N/A

  • 6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

    N/A

  • 6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

    N/A

  • 6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

    N/A

  • 6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

    N/A

  • 6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

    N/A

  • 6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

    N/A

  • 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

    N/A

  • 7 +Issue dates

    Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

    Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

  • 8 Number and +class of +securities quoted on (including the +securities section 2 if applicable)

N/A

all ASX in

Number

+Class

  • 9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

  • 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

Number

+Class

90,000

Options to acquire fully paid shares at A$1.50 on or before 15 May 2019

834,000

Options to acquire fully paid shares at A$1.25 on or before 17 December 2019

350,000

Options to acquire fully paid shares at A$1.25 on or before 6 May 2020

11,498,000

Options to acquire fully paid shares at US$5.50 for every 20 options with expiry date 21 August 2020 (converted to 575,000 NASDAQ warrants: BNTCW)

2,240,00

Options to acquire fully paid shares at A$0.77 on or before 12 November 2020

3,950,000

Options to acquire fully paid shares at A$0.196 per option on or before 16 July 2022

650,000

Options to acquire fully paid shares at A$0.298 per option on or before 11 April 2023

10,000,000

Options to acquire fully paid shares at A$0.2278 per option on or before 26 June 2023

N/A

11

12

Is the issue renounceable or non-

N/A

renounceable?

13

Ratio in which the +securities will

N/A

be offered

14

+Class of +securities to which the

N/A

offer relates

15

Is security required?

+Record date entitlementsholderapproval N/Atodetermine N/A

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • 16 Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

    N/A

  • 17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

    N/A

  • 18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

    Note: Security holders must be told how their

    entitlements are to be dealt with.

    Cross reference: rule 7.7.

  • 19 Closing date for receipt acceptances or renunciations

    N/Aof N/A

  • 20 Names of any underwriters

    N/A

  • 21 Amount of any underwriting fee or commission

    N/A

  • 22 Names of any brokers to the issue N/A

  • 23 Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue

    N/A

  • 24 Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

    N/A

  • 25 If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

Disclaimer

Benitec Biopharma Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 02:46:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BENITEC BIOPHARMA LTD
09:47pBENITEC BIOPHARMA : Appendix 3B
PU
02/25BENITEC BIOPHARMA : Appendix 4D and Half Year Report
PU
2018BENITEC BIOPHARMA : Provides Update on BB-401 Cancer Treatment Program
PU
2018BENITEC BIOPHARMA : Chairman's Presentation to Shareholders
PU
2018BENITEC BIOPHARMA : Appendix 4C - quarterly
PU
2018BENITEC BIOPHARMA : Appoints Senior Scientific Advisor
PU
2018BENITEC BIOPHARMA : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
2018BENITEC BIOPHARMA : Axovant Announces Global Licensing Agreement for AXO-AAV-OPM..
AQ
2018BENITEC BIOPHARMA : Announces Global Licensing Agreement for BB-301 for Treatmen..
AQ
2018BENITEC BIOPHARMA : Axovant deepens gene therapy pipeline with Benitec deal
AQ
More news
Chart BENITEC BIOPHARMA LTD
Duration : Period :
Benitec Biopharma Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jerel A. Banks Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Megan Boston Executive Director & Head-Operations Australia
Bryan Dulhunty Chief Financial Officer
Kerrie Boyd Director-Clinical Development
Peter Roelvink Senior Director-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BENITEC BIOPHARMA LTD42.86%27
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC21.80%27 987
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%23 807
LONZA GROUP15.70%21 823
INCYTE CORPORATION34.35%18 203
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.26.99%11 540
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.