Benitec Biopharma : Appendix 3B

Name of entity

Benitec Biopharma Limited (Company) (ASX:BLT)

ABN 64 068 943 662

The purpose of this Appendix 3B is to advise the following:

(i) 900,000 unlisted options with expiry 17 December 2019 and an exercise price of $1.25 have lapsed;

(ii) 300,000 unlisted options with expiry 6 May 2020 and an exercise price of $1.25 have lapsed;

(iii) 800,000 unlisted options with expiry 16 July 2022 and an exercise price of $0.196 have lapsed, and

(iv) 13,246,203 options with an exercise price of $1.26 have expired on 28 February 2019.

These options have been updated in the table at Item 9.

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number +Class 90,000 Options to acquire fully paid shares at A$1.50 on or before 15 May 2019 834,000 Options to acquire fully paid shares at A$1.25 on or before 17 December 2019 350,000 Options to acquire fully paid shares at A$1.25 on or before 6 May 2020 11,498,000 Options to acquire fully paid shares at US$5.50 for every 20 options with expiry date 21 August 2020 (converted to 575,000 NASDAQ warrants: BNTCW) 2,240,00 Options to acquire fully paid shares at A$0.77 on or before 12 November 2020 3,950,000 Options to acquire fully paid shares at A$0.196 per option on or before 16 July 2022 650,000 Options to acquire fully paid shares at A$0.298 per option on or before 11 April 2023 10,000,000 Options to acquire fully paid shares at A$0.2278 per option on or before 26 June 2023 N/A

