Benitec Biopharma : Appendix 4D and Half Year Report

Appendix 4D

Results for Announcement to the Market

for the half-year ended December 31, 2018

The following information is provided under listing rule 4.2A

1. Reporting period

The financial information contained in this report is for the half-year ended December 31, 2018. Comparative amounts for the Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income are for the half-year ended December 31, 2017. Financial Position comparatives are at June 30, 2018.

2. Results for Announcement to the Market Change % Change $A'000

2.1 Revenue from ordinary activities

2.2 Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members up up 3392% 14,667 256% 9,065

2.3 Net profit for the period attributable to members up 256% 9,065

2.4 The amount per security and franked amount per security of final and interim dividends No dividends were declared or paid during the period

2.5 A brief explanation of any of the figures in 2.1 to 2.3 necessary to enable the figures to be understood Refer to commentary below which was extracted from the Benitec Biopharma Limited interim report for the half-year ended December 31, 2018 which forms part of this ASX announcement.

3. Commentary on results for the period

Benitec's comprehensive profit for the six months to December 31, 2018 was $9.065m compared to a loss of $5.809m the previous corresponding period. The movement in result of $14.874m from loss to profit is predominately due to the increase in revenue of $14.247m, which includes the upfront license payment of $13.568m as well as the reimbursement of labour cost of $0.804m from Axovant.

Benitec's current assets at December 31, 2018 were $29.894m (June 30, 2018: $20.895m), with current liabilities of $2.141m (June 30, 2018: $2.547m).

Net tangible asset backing per share

December 2018

December 2017

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share

10.9 cents

7.8 cents

Interim Report for the half-year ended December 31, 2018

Contents

History, general information, explanatory notes, forward looking statements 1

Directors' Report, including the review of operations 3

Auditors' Independence Declaration 10

Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 11

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 12

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 13

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 14

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 15

Directors' Declaration 25

Independent Auditor's Review Report to the members of Benitec Biopharma Limited 26

Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and review of operations 28

Risk factors 34

The information in this report should be read in conjunction with the most recent annual financial report and any public announcements made by Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Company history, general information, explanatory notes and forward looking statements for the half-year ended December 31, 2018

Company History

Benitec Biopharma Limited ('the Company') was incorporated under the laws of Australia in 1995 and has been listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, or ASX, since 1997. Since then, the Company has focused on the development of novel genetic medicines. The propriety platform, called DNA-directed RNA interference, or ddRNAi, combines RNA interference, or RNAi, with gene therapy to create medicines that facilitate sustained silencing of disease.

While the Company has established some licensing arrangements, the main source of revenue during the past 6 months has come from the global research partnership and license agreement for BB-301 (now designated as AXO-AAV-OPMD) with Axovant Sciences. Until this significant agreement was brokered the Company has funded its operations primarily from private placements of ordinary shares, including $5.4m in March 2017 and $2.5m in October 2016, a U.S. initial public offering in August 2015 of $18.8m (U.S.$13.8m) and $31.5m in February 2014. In May 2018, we undertook a placement of 15,444,020 fully paid ordinary shares representing 772,201 American Depositary Shares (ADS), resulting in A$2,625,483 in gross proceeds. In June 2018, we issued to Nant Capital, 36,442,672 shares in a 1-for-2 entitlement offer resulting in gross proceeds of A$6,195,254.

The Company has taken to account cumulative research and development grants from the Australian federal government since inception, totalling $22.708m. Since the Nasdaq listing in July 2015, the Company has earned licensing revenue from licensing our ddRNAi technology to six biopharmaceutical companies, totalling $14.713m.

In October 2012, the Company acquired Tacere Therapeutics, Inc., an RNA interference therapeutics company based in California with a development program focused on hepatitis C and age related macular degeneration (AMD). As consideration for the acquisition, we issued a total of 4,092,854 ordinary shares (taking into account a 25:1 share consolidation that became effective in July 2013), representing 9.8% of our issued capital immediately after the transaction, having an aggregate value of $1.5m.

Benitec Biopharma Limited is a listed public company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia. Its registered office and principal place of business is Suite 1201, 99 Mount Street, North Sydney, NSW 2060 Australia. Our telephone number is +61 2 9555 6986. The Company's website address is www.benitec.com

General Information

The financial statements cover Benitec Biopharma Limited as a Group consisting of Benitec Biopharma Limited and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the six month period ended December 31, 2018. The financial statements are presented in Australian dollars, which is Benitec Biopharma Limited's functional and presentation currency.

A description of the nature of the Group's operations and its principal activities are included in the Directors' report, which is not part of the financial statements.

The financial statements were authorised for issue, in accordance with a resolution of directors, on February 25, 2019. The directors have the power to amend and reissue the financial statements.

The Company's directors and management are committed to conducting the Group's business in an ethical manner and in accordance with the highest standards of corporate governance. The Company has adopted and substantially complies with the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (3rd Edition) ('Recommendations') to the extent appropriate to the size and nature of the Group's operations.

The Company has prepared a Corporate Governance Statement which sets out the corporate governance practices that were in operation throughout the financial reporting period for the Company, identifies any recommendations that have not been followed, and provides reasons for not following such recommendations.

Interim Report for the half-year ended December 31, 2018

Company history, general information, explanatory notes and forward looking statements for the half-year ended December 31, 2018

The Company's Corporate Governance Statement and policies, which were approved by the Board of directors on August 29, 2018 can be found on its website: http://www.benitec.com/investor-centre/governance.

Explanatory Notes

Unless otherwise indicated or the context implies otherwise:

• "we", "us", "our", or "Benitec", refers to Benitec Biopharma Limited, an Australian corporation, and its subsidiaries;

• "shares" or "ordinary shares" refers to our ordinary shares;

• "ADSs" refers to American Depositary Shares, each of which represents 20 ordinary shares; and

• "Warrant" refers to a warrant to purchase one ADS at an exercise price of US$5.50 per ADS, exercisable from the date of issuance until five years thereafter.

The Company's fiscal year end is June 30. References to a particular "fiscal year" are to our fiscal year ended June 30 of that calendar year.

Unless otherwise indicated, the consolidated financial statements and related notes included in this document have been prepared in accordance with AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and also comply with International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRS, and interpretations issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, or IASB, which differ in certain significant respects from Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States, or GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company has tried to identify such forward-looking statements by use of such words as "expects", "intends", "hopes", "anticipates", "believes", "could", "may", "evidences" and "estimates", and other similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to Benitec's pipeline of ddRNAi-based therapeutics, including the initiation, progress and outcomes of clinical trials and any other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the difficulties or delays in our plans to develop and potentially commercialise our product candidates, the timing of the initiation and completion of preclinical and clinical trials, the timing of patient enrolment and dosing in clinical trials, the timing of expected regulatory filings, the clinical utility and potential attributes and benefits of ddRNAi and our product candidates, potential future out-licenses and collaborations, our intellectual property position and duration of our patent portfolio, the ability to procure additional sources of financing and other risks detailed from time to time in filings that the Company makes with the ASX and US Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 20-F and our reports on Form 6-K. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including those risks and uncertainties mentioned or referred to in this presentation. Accordingly, you should not rely on those forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual future results.

The forward-looking statements made in this document relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this document. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Interim Report for the half-year ended December 31, 2018

BENITEC BIOPHARMA LIMITED

Directors' Report for the half-year ended December 31, 2018

The Company's Directors present their report on the consolidated entity consisting of Benitec Biopharma Limited and the entities it controlled ('Group') for the half-year ended December 31, 2018.

Directors

The following persons were directors of Benitec Biopharma Limited ('Benitec') during the whole of the period and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise noted:

Dr Jerel A Banks (Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Mr Peter Francis (Non-Executive Director)

Mr Kevin Buchi (Non-Executive Director)

Ms Megan Boston (Executive Director and Head of Operations Australia)

Financial Update

Benitec's comprehensive profit for the half-year ended December 31, 2018 was $9.065m compared to a loss of $5.809m the previous corresponding period.

The profit of $9.065m is explained by:

 Increase in revenue of $14.247m: Under the terms of the license agreement between Axovant and Benitec, Benitec received an upfront payment of $13.568m in July 2018, as well as reimbursement from Axovant for labour costs totalling $0.804m.

 Reduction in research and development costs of $1.643m: Research and development costs were reduced by $1.643m due to reimbursements received from Axovant for the OPMD program.

 Net increase in other income and all other costs of $1.016m: Principally due to an increase in legal cost and licence fees.

As at December 31, 2018, the Company had cash on hand of $23.186m. This was an increase of $7.101m from June 30, 2018. This represents operating cash outflow of $9.579m offset by reimbursement from Axovant of $1.565m and revenue and other income of $14.246m, purchase of plant and equipment of $0.042m and a foreign exchange gain of $0.911m.

Benitec's current assets at December 31, 2018 were $29.894m (June 30, 2018: $20.895m), with current liabilities of $2.141m (June 30, 2018: $2.547m).

