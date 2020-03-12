Bentley Capital : Update on Acceptance into Takeover Bid for Keybridge Capital Limited

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ASX Code: BEL

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Update on Acceptance into Takeover Bid for Keybridge Capital Limited

Bentley Capital Limited (ASX:BEL) (Bentley) refers to its previous announcement on 3 March 20201 where it stated that it had lodged acceptances in respect of all of its 31,700,000 shares in Keybridge Capital Limited (ASX:KBC) (Keybridge) into the takeover bid2 by WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) (WAM) at a cash price of 6.9 cents per share3 (WAA Offer).

Bentley notes that earlier today, Aurora Funds Management Limited (Aurora) as Responsible Entity of the Aurora Dividend Income Trust (ADIT) lodged a Notice of Initial Substantial Holder in Keybridge (the ADIT Substantial Holder Notice)4 disclosing that Keybridge shareholders holding 31,700,000 shares had accepted into ADIT's off market bid in Keybridge (ADIT Offer).

Bentley has ascertained that its Broker made an administrative error in the process of accepting into the WAA Offer via CHESS and had inadvertently accepted into the ADIT Offer.

The Broker has advised Bentley that is it seeking to correct this administrative error via

CHESS.

The actions of Aurora in lodging the ADIT Substantial Shareholder Notice are highly inappropriate, patently incorrect and misleading and deceptive to the market as Aurora were fully aware that Bentley had accepted into the WAA Offer for the whole of its shareholding in Keybridge.

Furthermore, Aurora, being aware of Bentley's acceptance into the WAA Offer, did not seek any clarification from Bentley prior to lodging the ADIT Substantial Shareholder Notice.