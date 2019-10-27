Bentley Capital : Withdrawal of Section 249F General Meeting of Keybridge Capital Limited

20191028 BEL ASX Withdrawal of Section 249F General Meeting of Keybridge Capital Limited.docx

Bentley also notes that the Keybridge Board had agreed to appoint an independent Chairman (nominated by the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD)) to oversee the Bentley s249F EGM and ASG s249F EGM. A nominee member of the AICD was engaged to act as the independent Chairman of the meetings and in such capacity was responsible for, amongst other matters, independently determining the entitlement and validity of Keybridge shareholders' votes at both such meetings.

Keybridge shareholders did not support ASG's resolutions to remove William Johnson and Simon Cato as Directors at the postponed ASG s249F EGM (conducted by the AICD independent Chairman) held on 14 October 2019 and Mr Johnson and Mr Cato remain as Directors of Keybridge.

At the Bentley s249F EGM held subsequent to the ASG s249F EGM (at which John Patton's removal as a Director was the subject of Resolution 1), John Patton (as Chairman of the Keybridge Board) failed to hand the Chair of the meeting to the AICD independent Chairman (as previously agreed by the Board) and adjourned the s249F EGM to 30 October 2019 (to a location in Sydney) without the consent of Bentley (Adjournment).

Furthermore, in Bentley's view, this unlawful Adjournment will likely mean that Bentley's s249F EGM will no longer comply with the statutory/constitutional time periods required for the holding of its meeting. Accordingly, Bentley reserves its rights in relation to the Adjournment.

Bentley notes that, under the Keybridge Constitution, John Patton and Jeremy Kriewaldt are each required to retire and are eligible for re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), which Keybridge has announced will be held on Friday, 29 November 2019.

In light of the fact that:

Keybridge shareholders have supported William Johnson and Simon Cato remaining on the Board at the recent ASG s249 EGM; and

Keybridge shareholders are scheduled to vote on the re-election of John Patton and Jeremy Kriewaldt as Directors at the upcoming AGM on 29 November 2019,

Bentley advises that, as the convening shareholder of the s249F EGM, it has determined to withdraw the s249F EGM and accordingly that meeting will not be proceeding.